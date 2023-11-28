ADVERTISEMENT

Memes are an integral part of the internet, serving as a lens through which we observe the world, express our opinions, and sometimes even discover amazing artists. Not all art is highly memeable; however, if it is, no meme creator will pass up the opportunity to create funny and relatable content.

This has been the case for Mark Rogers, whose art became a playground for hilarious memes – and we're absolutely here for it! From spiritual to simple, everyday relatable content, people have found a way to adapt Mark's amazing art into this internet format. Hopefully, through these memes, you will become more fond of this artist's works, which definitely deserve to be appreciated beyond the realm of memes.