Ex-Scientologist Reveals “Creepy” Song Kids Were Forced To Sing, Alleges Brainwashing (Exclusive)

Jenna Miscavige, niece of Scientology leader David Miscavige, opened up about her childhood experiences in the controversial Church, calling it a “cult” and sharing details of a song she claimed was used for brainwashing. Speaking to Bored Panda, Jenna exclusively shared other brainwashing techniques used by Scientology, in addition to speaking about her personal life in the aftermath of leaving the organization.

Highlights Jenna Miscavige calls Scientology a cult and details brainwashing songs.

Kids in Scientology did 35 hours of labor weekly, training as Sea Org members.

Song 'Carry On' begins with words from Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Jenna emphasizes Scientology's views on children as adults in small bodies.

Jenna hopes her story helps others leave Scientology and find healing.

Taking to her YouTube page in October, the 40-year-old ex-Scientologist shared a video in which she revealed the disturbing details about a song called “Carry On,” which she said she was taught while growing up inside the organization.

In the video titled “The Creepy Scientology Song We Would Sing As Kids,” Jenna, who was born and raised in Scientology before leaving the organization at 21 years old, revealed that as a child, she lived at a boarding school for “cadets,” separated from her parents.

She explained that her parents were Sea Organization members, having pledged their loyalty to the Church through a billion-year contract.

Jenna Miscavige, the niece of Scientology leader David Miscavige, opened up about her childhood experiences in the controversial Church

Image credits: waywarddaisy

The Sea Organization (Sea Org) is known as a group of Scientology‘s most devoted members who sign symbolic billion-year contracts, pledging loyalty to the Church for their current and future lifetimes.

Members of the Sea Org live communally, wear naval-style uniforms, and often work extremely long hours, believing that they are advancing the Church’s mission to save humanity.

The billion-year contract reflects Scientology’s belief in reincarnation and eternal dedication to its cause, as per the Church’s official website.

Image credits: PictorialEvidence

From ages six to twelve, Jenna and other children performed heavy labor and were considered to be in training to join the elite group, which worked grueling hours.

Once a year on “Sea Org Day,” the children would visit their parents’ base to perform songs and celebrate the organization’s mission, Jenna revealed.

She admitted: “The song that we sang every year was called ‘Carry On’ and it has a lot of Scientology jargon in it, so it’s a little bit hard to understand.”

Jenna is the daughter of Elizabeth ‘Bitty’ Miscavige and Ron Miscavige, Jr., the elder brother of Scientology leader David Miscavige

Image credits: waywarddaisy

Jenna further quipped that the song was “so culty” while reminiscing about the “bad audio chasing [her].” She then revealed that the unnerving tune would start with a verse spoken by sci-fi author and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard.

The YouTuber proceeded to sing: “I have done the work that I came here to do, I shall move off now and the rest is up to you, carry on, carry on.”

Jenna explained that the lyrics referenced L. Ron Hubbard, whom followers believe “dropped his body” upon his death in 1986 to continue work he couldn’t accomplish in physical form.

Image credits: Church of Scientology/Getty Images

In Scientology, adherents believe individuals are immortal spiritual beings called Thetans, who live multiple lifetimes and possess godlike abilities.

Jenna continued singing: “Keep the ship on course, keep the purpose strong, I am off to the stars, here’s the helm don’t take long, carry on, carry on.”

She stated that the lyrics suggested L. Ron Hubbard entrusted followers to continue his work while he moved “off to the stars,” a concept in Scientology where the next target is to expand their influence to other places once Earth’s mission is complete.

Sci-fi author L. Ron Hubbard was the founder of Scientology

Image credits: Mondadori/Getty Images

Jenna proceeded to sing a verse that she revealed was about the cadets, which she described as being “messed up,” considering she and her peers were doing “35 hours of heavy labor each week.”

She sang: “The cadets are working hard you know, doing projects while our bodies grow, and we’re training to be top-flight SO, carry on, carry on.”

The content creator said that the verse highlighted how children in Scientology were seen as “cadets” being trained to become top-tier Sea Organization (Sea Org) members while their bodies grew.

Jenna called Scientology a “cult”

Image credits: Jenna Miscavige

She noted that Scientology views children as spiritual beings, or “Thetans,” who are essentially adults in small bodies due to their belief in reincarnation.

This perspective justified heavy labor, lack of proper schooling, and limited parental presence, as family bonds were considered merely physical and not spiritually significant.

Other parts of the eerie song referred to Golden Era Productions, a Scientology organization based at the international management base, which is responsible for creating audiovisual materials like training films, lecture recordings, and recruitment videos.

Image credits: Jenna Miscavige

They also produce Scientology events throughout the year, including celebrations like founder L. Ron Hubbard’s birthday.

Other verses of the song referred to various Scientology organizations, including the Commodore’s Messenger Organization (CMO)—a group of young individuals, often girls, who worked directly for founder L. Ron Hubbard, performing tasks like carrying messages and managing programs. Her mother was part of this group, which she aspired to join.

Another part of the song highlighted the Hubbard Guidance Center (HGC), where Scientology conducts one-on-one counseling, a major revenue source, through its trained counselors called auditors.

She shared details of a song she claimed was used for brainwashing

Image credits: Julian Dorey

Jenna also mentioned the Religious Technology Center (RTC), the highest authority in Scientology overseeing copyrights and trademarks, led by her uncle, David Miscavige.

According to the former Scientologist, the song also referenced “Target 2,” which represents Scientology’s belief in moving beyond Earth to continue their mission of “clearing” other places after achieving their goal of freeing humanity from the “reactive mind”—which they claim is the source of all pain.

The RTC was mentioned as safeguarding Scientology’s practices and teachings as part of this mission.

Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

She sang: “We are taking Earth by the actions that we do, with keep doing them until we are through, and we’ll all go off to handle Target 2, carry on, carry on.

“Keep the ship on course, keep the purpose strong, I am off to the stars, here’s the helm, don’t take long, carry on, carry on.”

Jenna described being isolated at a Scientology boarding school on a Native American reservation, where children were taught to sing songs for their parents’ approval during the one day a year they could spend together.

Despite the daily manual labor, the children were paraded as proud, hardworking cadets, craving their parents’ approval while being cut off from the outside world.

Jenna explained that her parents were Sea Organization members pledged to the Church through a billion-year contract

Image credits: ABC News

In Scientology, children are viewed as eternal spiritual beings trapped in small bodies, and as such, they believe that if something is given to you for free, like room and board, it can make you a criminal, according to Jenna.

Because of this belief, they were required to perform hard labor in exchange for basic necessities, such as food and shelter, and it was justified as being for their own good

“Some kids protested,” Jenna exclusively told Bored Panda in an email. “Some said they wanted to leave. But in the end, unless they had family outside of Scientology, there was nowhere for them to go.”

Speaking to Bored Panda, Jenna exclusively shared other brainwashing techniques used by Scientology

Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

She continued: “Their parents worked at the management base and so this was where they were required to be.

“Because we were born into these practices in most cases and were isolated from anybody who was in the regular world, we didn’t know any different, so it was hard to question these practices.”

At the time, Jenna said she was proud to sing the song because she believed her parents were saving the world through Scientology.

Image credits: Scientology

She told Bored Panda: “I was proud to sing the song because I loved singing and it was certainly much funner than the heavy labor.

“I also thought my parents were saving the world through Scientology and that this was why we couldn’t be together more and that one day I would be too if I was good enough.

“So I was proud to sing it. It was highlighting the benefits of my sacrifice so I guess it made me think at the time that it would all be worth it someday.”

The Sea Organization (Sea Org) is known as a group of Scientology ‘s most devoted members

Image credits: ABC News

Jenna revealed that she has connected with other former Scientologists, as she said: “Many of the people who went to the boarding school with me, helped me to remember the lyrics for my video.

“Many of them have kids now. Some take more issue with the heavy labor, others take more issue with the grooming and brainwashing, and neglect.”

The Beyond Belief: My Secret Life Inside Scientology and My Harrowing Escape author described another brainwashing technique used in Scientology called “Chinese School.”

Image credits: Scientology

She explained: “We would have a large school of paper where written in large print would be a quote from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

“Someone would stand at the front of the gathering and read it out one sentence at a time and we would be required to chant the sentence back to them repeatedly and in unison until we learned the quote verbatim and could recite it without looking at the scroll.”

Jenna went on to reveal another disturbing chant: “Anyone who knew of a loafing or destructive or off policy or out-ethics action and WHO DID NOT FILE A KNOWLEDGE REPORT becomes an ACCESSORY in any justice action taken thereafter.”

“This was basically teaching us that we are required to snitch on each other or else we would face consequences,” the writer explained.

Jenna also spoke about her personal life in the aftermath of leaving the organization

Image credits: Jenna Miscavige

Jenna shared that she had no relationship with her uncle, David Miscavige, since leaving Scientology, saying: “Me and my uncle don’t have a relationship since I left Scientology.

“Scientologists are forbidden to talk to ex-members due to their policy of disconnection.

“This policy has destroyed many families. In my family alone I have at least 15 family members I cannot have any communication with.”

Image credits: Scientology

“Many of my friends cannot speak to their parents or their siblings- people who grew up with me at the boarding school.”

After a hiatus from discussing Scientology to focus on raising her kids, Jenna began sharing her experiences on YouTube, hoping her videos would raise awareness about Scientology’s dangers.

“I feel like the platform gave me an opportunity to speak about something that is very important to me, while also allowing me to live my life and the freedom to be a mom to my kids,” Jenna told Bored Panda.

Jenna wrote: Beyond Belief: My Secret Life Inside Scientology and My Harrowing Escape

Image credits: Amazon

She stated: “What I hope people take away is that Scientology is a dangerous and abusive cult and to stay away from it.

“I hope by sharing my story it helps open people’s eyes who are still in there and helps to get them out.

“I hope it helps former members know that they aren’t alone on their healing journey and gives them some relief.

“I hope that it helps members who grew up in other cults or high control groups or situations know that they are not alone and allows me to learn from their experiences and them to learn from mine.”

Jenna shared that her past has made her a more nurturing and loving mother, committed to fostering her children’s autonomy and critical thinking.

You can watch Jenna’s “creepy” Scientology song video below:

Image credits: Jenna Miscavige

She told Bored Panda: “I feel like the truth is that I am a much better mother as a result of it, albeit an anxious one.

“I have a fear of repeating the cycle and I never want my kids to feel how I felt so I am very nurturing and loving.

“I also am very sensitive to the fact that I am not the master or owner of my children and that they are their own people and I am the person who has the honor and joy of bringing them up and hopefully the privilege of continuing to be in their lives once they are grown.

“I listen to what my kids have to say and I don’t force them to believe anything and when I have an opinion on something, I state it as such. When I don’t know something, I tell them so.”

Jenna is the daughter of Elizabeth ‘Bitty’ Miscavige and Ron Miscavige Jr, the elder brother of controversial Scientology leader David Miscavige, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday (December 1).

Ron reportedly left the church in 2000 while his brother David faced a series of lawsuits, including human trafficking allegations—which the Church categorically denied.

“Thank god you survived it and escaped,” a reader commented

