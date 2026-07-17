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In the United States, an 18th birthday is a big deal. Freshly turned adults may not be able to purchase alcohol, but they can make questionable decisions in plenty of other ways, including getting a tattoo.

According to a survey by Advanced Dermatology, 28% of tattooed Americans got their first piece of ink before they even turned 19. And while a quarter admit that they no longer like at least one of their tattoos, they’re much more likely to regret pieces they got before age 21.

So it’s no surprise that the tattoo removal industry is now worth 1.29 billion dollars globally. And it’s not expected to slow down any time soon, as it’s been growing at a rate of 15% annually.

But this trend isn’t actually new at all. The British gentry went through it in the 1880s, as did New York Socialites during the 1890s. Tattoos have long been notorious for overstaying their welcome on their canvases.