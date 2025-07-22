ADVERTISEMENT

Some couples collect magnets, others go antiquing on weekends and some collect ancient treasures and go digging for kings. Well, maybe only Arlen and Diane Chase do that, a duo from Texas who recently stumbled upon the discovery of a lifetime.

After 4 decades of digging around in the jungles of Belize, this husband and wife archaeology team from Texas finally hit the jackpot: a 1700-year-old royal tomb, complete with shiny jade treasures, bone carvings, and pottery fit for a monarch. Turns out, marriage counseling isn’t necessary when you’re busy excavating ancient royalty together.

While most couples argue over vacation plans, this pair argues over who gets to dust off the king’s bones first

Image credits: University of Houston / Caracol.org

After 40 years of excavations, a husband and wife duo finally hit the archaeological jackpot by unearthing the ancient tomb of a legendary king in Central America

The big find happened at Caracol, a massive ancient Maya city that’s basically the Houston of the jungle. It’s huge, powerful, and was once completely booming. Caracol wasn’t some sleepy little village – between the 500s and 600s AD, it was a political powerhouse with an area much larger than present day Belize City.

The city’s first known ruler, Te’ K’ab Chaak, kicked off Caracol’s royal dynasty. So yes, discovering his tomb is a huge deal. Because finding a Maya king’s tomb is like finding the golden ticket in Willy Wonka, except there’s no chocolate, just a lot of ancient bling.

Image credits: University of Houston / Caracol.org

The duo uncovered a 1700-year-old Maya royal tomb at Caracol, one of the most powerful ancient cities in Central America

Arlen and Diane Chase and their team of archaeologists uncovered jade death masks together with the tomb, fancy jewelry, pottery from far-off lands, and Pacific Ocean shells. I’m guessing our king wasn’t just shopping local. Because back in the king’s day, a trip from Guatemala’s highlands to Belize was a 153-day hike, so not exactly your next day delivery.

And here’s where it gets a bit nerdy but very cool. Jade was the ancient Maya version of Bitcoin – precious, hard to get, and guaranteed to make your enemies jealous. The jade mask alone screams, “I was important, don’t forget me.”

Image credits: University of Houston / Caracol.org

Image credits: University of Houston

Image credits: University of Houston / Caracol.org

Image credits: University of Houston

Inside the tomb, they found jade masks, bone carvings, and ancient pottery, rare treasures that tell the story of a Maya king’s life

But the tomb was also covered in cinnabar, a bright red mineral the Maya loved to use in burials. You probably didn’t know this, but cinnabar is mercury-based. So yes, the tomb is basically a royal toxic waste site, but with better décor.

However, the Chases aren’t bothered by a little toxic stone, as they’re not new to this. They’ve been excavating Caracol since the early 1980s, and their son, Adrian, is in on the action, too. He even discovered the city’s ancient water system. While most kids learn to drive, Adrian grew up learning to unearth lost civilizations. Talk about family goals.

Image credits: University of Houston

Image credits: Institute of Archaeology (NICH) Belize / Facebook

Image credits: University of Houston

Image credits: Institute of Archaeology (NICH) Belize / Facebook

These were not ordinary burial goods—they were status symbols collected from across the Maya world

Image credits: Institute of Archaeology (NICH) Belize / Facebook

Image credits: Institute of Archaeology (NICH) Belize / Facebook

Image credits: University of Houston / Smitsonianmag.com

This is Caracol’s first confirmed royal tomb discovery, giving historians an unprecedented look into ancient Maya power and status

But why is this discovery so important? Well, besides the obvious “Wow, ancient treasures!” factor, this discovery gives historians rare insight into how Maya kings lived. Royal tombs are like ancient time capsules – they tell us what was valuable, who had power, and how far people were willing to go to impress each other. In other words: status flexing has been around for thousands of years.

Even better, this is the first confirmed royal tomb ever found at Caracol, which makes it a kind of archaeological Super Bowl moment.

So, what’s next? Well, the Chases will keep digging, cataloging, and piecing together more of Caracol’s history. As for the king, he’s finally getting the royal attention he probably would’ve loved 1700 years ago. No TikToks needed.

What do you think of this story? Do you find this discovery exciting? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Image credits: University of Houston / Caracol.org