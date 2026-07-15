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New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change
Women's sports athletes in orange and blue uniforms, one on her knees, another supporting her. Photography guidelines debate.
Entertainment, Sports

New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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It was an absolute mayhem of mockery, criticism, and heated debate after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and European Athletics announced their new guidelines on how female athletes are filmed.

The two organizations released a 23-page document titled Raising the Bar, outlining how photographers and videographers should capture female track and field athletes during broadcasts to avoid overly revealing or suggestive footage.

Highlights
  • The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and European Athletics announced their new guidelines on how female athletes are filmed.
  • The 23-page document titled Raising the Bar outlined how broadcasters can avoid overly revealing or suggestive footage of female track and field athletes.
  • Olympic pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw spoke about how she has seen inappropriate videos of herself from broadcasts of her events.
  • The guidelines triggered a massive debate about the intention behind them.

The news sparked a heated discussion online, with one saying, “Earlier, very few people used to watch women athletics, now no one will watch it.”

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    A heated debate erupted after new guidelines were released on how female athletes are filmed 

    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images

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    The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and European Athletics released their 23-page guidelines in June to prevent female athletes from being “s**ualized.”

    The document asked broadcasters to avoid camera angles and slow-motion replays of athletes during sporting events.

    Instead, production teams were asked to focus on the performance, technique, and the sport itself.

    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: EBU Sport

    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: rahishxx

    The guidelines said there were certain filming styles that could steal the attention away from an athlete’s performance. And to avoid this, photographers and videographers were asked not to use lingering close-ups of body parts like the chest or butt.

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    During events like the pole vault, high jump, long jump, and sprint races, the guidelines asked people behind the camera to steer clear of low-angle shots from behind or underneath the athletes.

    Recommendations were provided on how broadcasters could avoid overly suggestive and compromising footage of athletes

    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: EBU Sport

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    Coming to slow-motion replays, which are a staple in sports broadcasts, the guidelines asked broadcasters to avoid them altogether except when explaining an athlete’s technique or sharing an important part of the story.

    EBU Executive Director of Sports Glen Killane spoke about why the changes in the coverage of female sports were necessary.

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    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: OnTheRightRepub

    “The s**ualization of women athletes through selective camera angles and editing choices continues to be a significant concern,” Glen said.

    The guidelines sparked a wave of sharply divided reactions online, with critics and supporters clashing and questioning the intention.

    “The typical male reaction to the female body is very different from the female reaction to the male body,” one commented online

    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: Chris Swann/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: ChakareTafadzwa

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    Some felt the guidelines were an overcorrection. Others questioned why the female body should be treated as something that needs to be managed or concealed in the first place.

    Others believed it was a reasonable step toward ensuring athletes are presented primarily for their performance in the sport and not their appearance.

    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: EBU Sport

    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: JewelMansy

    “With all due respect why not just give female athletes longer shorts,” one said, while another claimed, “You basically k*lled any interest in female sports.”

    One said, “Volleyball viewership is gonna go down by 90%.”

    “Coming soon: black rectangles over all the naughty bits,” another wrote.

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    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

    One snarked, “Those camera angles are how they got most of the viewers…”

    The guidelines were released after considering feedback from female athletes and Olympians like Holly Bradshaw, Ivana Spanovic, and Blanka Vlasic, who spoke about how the placement of cameras affected them while competing.

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    Olympic pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw spoke about how she has seen inappropriate videos of herself from broadcasts of her events 

    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

    Image credits: EBU Sport

    British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw, who won Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020, said athletes may lose their concentration when certain cameras are positioned in uncomfortable places.

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    She also said the manner in which their sporting events are broadcast can be “incredibly powerful yet sometimes harmful to the women competing and the women/girls watching.”

    “I first-hand have received social media ab*se and witnessed inappropriate videos online of myself and colleagues when slow-motion content of us competing is captured,” she said.

    “Athletes want to enjoy themselves doing the sport they love without feeling uncomfortable or anxious about the footage being shown live,” she continued.

    The guidelines triggered sharply divided reactions online

    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

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    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

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    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

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    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

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    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

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    New Photography Guidelines For Women’s Sports Turn Internet Into Battleground Over Real Motive For Change

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why not just let women wear the same kind of outfits the guys wear? And for all the men complaining, grow up. If you're watching for a free peep show you weren't a fan in the first place.

    3
    3points
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    tonyrutledge avatar
    Tony Rutledge
    Tony Rutledge
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Livvy Dunne promotional tour for all athletes is over also: which helps some girls build their brand. In essence stop promoting beauty along sexuality for ratings.

    0
    0points
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    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This sits wrong with me as it suggests that there is something wrong with what women are wearing, rather than with broadcasters. By all means go after a broadcaster who shows a close up of a woman's a*s, or slow mo focusing on her breasts as she runs, but to say that a full body shot of a woman on the starting blocks is wrong, or a woman hugging a member of the crowd, because she has a leotard on and you can see her a*s is crossing into worrying territory. It suggests that there is something wrong with the site itself, that a woman should not be seen dressed like that in public.

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    User avatar
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why not just let women wear the same kind of outfits the guys wear? And for all the men complaining, grow up. If you're watching for a free peep show you weren't a fan in the first place.

    3
    3points
    reply
    tonyrutledge avatar
    Tony Rutledge
    Tony Rutledge
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Livvy Dunne promotional tour for all athletes is over also: which helps some girls build their brand. In essence stop promoting beauty along sexuality for ratings.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This sits wrong with me as it suggests that there is something wrong with what women are wearing, rather than with broadcasters. By all means go after a broadcaster who shows a close up of a woman's a*s, or slow mo focusing on her breasts as she runs, but to say that a full body shot of a woman on the starting blocks is wrong, or a woman hugging a member of the crowd, because she has a leotard on and you can see her a*s is crossing into worrying territory. It suggests that there is something wrong with the site itself, that a woman should not be seen dressed like that in public.

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    0points
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