Who Is Daniel Day-Lewis? Daniel Day-Lewis is a British actor renowned for his intense method acting and meticulous character immersion. His unwavering commitment to roles has made him a legendary figure in cinema. Day-Lewis first gained widespread acclaim for his transformative portrayal of Christy Brown in My Left Foot. This powerful performance earned him his first Academy Award and solidified his status as a major talent.

Full Name Daniel Day-Lewis Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Relationship Status Married Rebecca Miller Net Worth $40 million Nationality British, Irish Education Sevenoaks School, Bristol Old Vic Theatre School Father Cecil Day-Lewis Mother Jill Balcon Siblings Tamasin Day-Lewis Kids Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Ronan Day-Lewis, Cashel Day-Lewis

Early Life and Education Born in London, England, Daniel Day-Lewis grew up in a family deeply immersed in the arts. His father, Cecil Day-Lewis, was England’s Poet Laureate, and his mother, Jill Balcon, was an actress. He attended Sevenoaks School and later honed his craft at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. This classical training provided the foundation for his later exhaustive approach to character development.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Daniel Day-Lewis’s life, with his current marriage to Rebecca Miller enduring since 1996. He was previously in a six-year relationship with French actress Isabelle Adjani. Day-Lewis shares two sons, Ronan and Cashel, with Miller, with whom he co-parents. He also has an older son, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, from his relationship with Adjani.

Career Highlights Daniel Day-Lewis’s impactful filmography includes critically acclaimed performances in My Left Foot and There Will Be Blood. These roles, among others, earned him two of his record three Best Actor Academy Awards. His unique method acting approach involves deep immersion, famously staying in character even off-set for months. This commitment extends to mastering accents, learning languages, and acquiring practical skills for each role. To date, Day-Lewis has collected a record three Academy Awards for Best Actor, four BAFTAs, and two Golden Globes. These numerous accolades cement his legacy as one of cinema’s greatest actors.