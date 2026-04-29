Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Xochitl Gomez

Born

April 29, 2006

Died
Birthplace

Los Angeles, California, US

Age

20 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Xochitl Gomez?

Xochitl Gomez is an American actress with a vibrant, energetic screen presence. Her roles often reflect a youthful determination and spirit.

She first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a role that brought a new, empowered teenage hero to global audiences.

Full NameXochitl Gomez
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$1 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMexican
EducationPublic school, musical theater training, Sundance Institute’s Director’s Lab
FatherConstruction worker
MotherSet decorator

Early Life and Education

Family ties ran deep in Los Angeles, California, where Xochitl Gomez was born and raised, with her Mexican parents providing a home rich in cultural influences and Spanish language. Her mother, a set decorator for films, likely sparked an early interest in the entertainment world.

Gomez attended public school throughout her formative years, but her passion for performance blossomed early through musical theater classes at age five, leading to 22 full-length productions by age twelve.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Xochitl Gomez maintains a private stance regarding her romantic life, with no publicly confirmed partners. Her focus has remained primarily on her burgeoning acting career and personal development.

She has no children and has not publicly announced any past relationships, choosing to keep her personal connections out of the public eye.

Career Highlights

Xochitl Gomez landed a breakthrough piece playing America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, introducing the dimension-hopping hero to millions and contributing to the film’s nearly $956 million worldwide box office.

Beyond acting, Gomez expanded her public profile by winning season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, where her energetic performances with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy earned her the inaugural Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Signature Quote

“I want to show people that just because I’m young, it doesn’t mean I can’t do big things.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.