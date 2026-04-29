Who Is Xochitl Gomez? Xochitl Gomez is an American actress with a vibrant, energetic screen presence. Her roles often reflect a youthful determination and spirit. She first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a role that brought a new, empowered teenage hero to global audiences.

Full Name Xochitl Gomez Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican Education Public school, musical theater training, Sundance Institute’s Director’s Lab Father Construction worker Mother Set decorator

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Los Angeles, California, where Xochitl Gomez was born and raised, with her Mexican parents providing a home rich in cultural influences and Spanish language. Her mother, a set decorator for films, likely sparked an early interest in the entertainment world. Gomez attended public school throughout her formative years, but her passion for performance blossomed early through musical theater classes at age five, leading to 22 full-length productions by age twelve.

Notable Relationships Currently, Xochitl Gomez maintains a private stance regarding her romantic life, with no publicly confirmed partners. Her focus has remained primarily on her burgeoning acting career and personal development. She has no children and has not publicly announced any past relationships, choosing to keep her personal connections out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Xochitl Gomez landed a breakthrough piece playing America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, introducing the dimension-hopping hero to millions and contributing to the film’s nearly $956 million worldwide box office. Beyond acting, Gomez expanded her public profile by winning season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, where her energetic performances with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy earned her the inaugural Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.