Who Is Uma Thurman? Uma Karuna Thurman is an American actress known for her striking presence and versatile performances. Her roles often blend intense vulnerability with fierce strength. Her breakout moment came portraying Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, a role that earned her an Academy Award nomination. The film’s iconic dance scene remains a cultural touchstone.

Full Name Uma Karuna Thurman Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Dating Justin B. Smith Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Amherst Regional Junior High School Father Robert Thurman Mother Nena von Schlebrügge Siblings Ganden Thurman, Dechen Karl Thurman, Mipam Thurman, Taya Thurman Kids Maya Ray Thurman-Hawke, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, Luna Thurman-Busson

Early Life and Education Uma Karuna Thurman was born in Boston, Massachusetts, into a family with a strong academic and artistic background. Her father, Robert Thurman, was a renowned Buddhist scholar, and her mother, Nena von Schlebrügge, was a fashion model. She spent part of her childhood in India due to her Buddhist upbringing and later attended Amherst Regional Junior High School. Thurman discovered her passion for acting in her teenage years, eventually leaving school at age 15 to pursue a modeling and acting career in New York.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Uma Thurman’s public life, including marriages to actors Gary Oldman and Ethan Hawke. She was also engaged to French financier Arpad Busson for several years. Thurman shares two children, Maya Ray Thurman-Hawke and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, with Ethan Hawke, with whom she co-parents. She also has a daughter, Luna Thurman-Busson, with Arpad Busson. As of 2021, she was dating American media executive Justin B. Smith.

Career Highlights Uma Karuna Thurman rose to international prominence with her captivating performance as Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction. This role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She then reunited with Tarantino for the martial arts epic Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2, which showcased her as the iconic “Bride” and solidified her action star status. Her versatile career also includes a Golden Globe win for Hysterical Blindness.