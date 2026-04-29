Who Is Willie Nelson? Willie Hugh Nelson is an American singer and songwriter, known for his distinctive blend of country, jazz, and blues. His relaxed singing style often turns classic tunes into personal anthems. He rose to national fame with the critical success of his 1975 album Red Headed Stranger, which solidified his outlaw country persona. Nelson is often recognized for his long braids and signature guitar, Trigger.

Full Name Willie Hugh Nelson Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Baylor University Father Ira Doyle Nelson Mother Myrle Marie Greenhaw Siblings Bobbie Nelson Kids Lana Nelson, Susie Nelson, William Hugh Nelson Jr., Paula Carlene Nelson, Amy Lee Nelson, Lukas Autry Nelson, Jacob Micah Nelson

Early Life and Education Willie Hugh Nelson was born in Abbott, Texas, raised by his paternal grandparents after his parents’ divorce. They instilled a love for music, with his grandfather teaching him guitar and his sister Bobbie playing piano. He started writing songs at age seven and played in local polka bands from age thirteen. After high school, Nelson served in the US Air Force before studying agriculture at Baylor University.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Willie Hugh Nelson’s life, with his current marriage to Annie D’Angelo in 1991 following unions with Martha Matthews, Shirley Collie, and Connie Koepke. Nelson shares eight children, Lana, Susie, William Hugh Jr., Paula Carlene, Amy Lee, Lukas Autry, and Jacob Micah, from his previous marriages and his current one with Annie D’Angelo.

Career Highlights Willie Hugh Nelson redefined country music with albums like Shotgun Willie and Red Headed Stranger, pioneering the outlaw country movement. His distinctive style and songwriting prowess yielded numerous chart-topping singles and albums. Beyond his musical output, Nelson co-founded Farm Aid in 1985, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting family farmers. He continues to advocate for various causes, including marijuana legalization and environmental issues. To date, Nelson has collected numerous Grammy Awards, including for “Always on My Mind” and “On the Road Again,” solidifying his legacy as an enduring American icon.