Who Is Megan Boone? Megan Boone is an American actress known for grounded, emotionally impactful performances. Her consistent presence elevates narrative drama. Her breakout arrived with the series The Blacklist, where her role as FBI agent Elizabeth Keen captivated global audiences. The show became a significant ratings hit.

Full Name Megan Boone Gender Female Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (169 cm) Relationship Status Married to Dan Estabrook Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Belleview High School, Florida State University’s School of Theatre, Bard College Father Marcus Boone Mother Jennifer Parr Siblings Paige Boone, Harper, Hudson Kids Caroline Boone Estabrook

Early Life and Education Raised in The Villages, Florida, Megan Boone grew up close to her grandparents, with her grandfather, H. Gary Morse, a developer of the community, and her mother, Jennifer Parr, serving as Director of Sales. She attended Belleview High School and later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from Florida State University in 2005. Boone also pursued an MBA in Sustainability from Bard College.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship has defined Megan Boone‘s personal life with artist Dan Estabrook, leading to their engagement in 2016. The couple later married. Boone and Estabrook share a daughter, Caroline Boone Estabrook, who was born in April 2016.

Career Highlights Megan Boone anchored the crime drama The Blacklist for eight seasons, portraying FBI agent Elizabeth Keen from 2013 to 2021. The series became a significant ratings success, earning her widespread recognition. Beyond acting, Boone is a fierce advocate for environmental policy change and pursued an MBA in Sustainability. She also launched the fundraising project Caroline Agnes, focusing on eco-friendly products. Her early career also saw her win the Stargazer Award for Best Actor at the 2012 Gen Art Film Festival for Leave Me Like You Found Me.