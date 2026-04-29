Who Is Jerry Seinfeld? Jerome Allen Seinfeld is an American stand-up comedian and actor, widely recognized for his sharp observational humor. His distinctive style often transforms everyday absurdities into comedic gold, making him a household name. He gained widespread fame with the groundbreaking sitcom Seinfeld, which he co-created and starred in during the 1990s. The show’s unique premise, dubbed “a show about nothing,” resonated globally and cemented his iconic status.

Full Name Jerome Allen Seinfeld Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 billion Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Queens College (BA) Father Kalmen Seinfeld Mother Betty Seinfeld Siblings Carolyn Kids Sascha Betty Seinfeld, Julian Kal Seinfeld, Shepherd Kellen Seinfeld

Early Life and Education A Jewish family welcomed Jerome Allen Seinfeld on April 29, 1954, in Brooklyn, New York City. His father, Kalmen Seinfeld, a sign painter, and his mother, Betty, supported his early interest in comedy. Seinfeld cultivated his comedic talent by studying comedians on television from a young age, later honing his craft in nightclubs. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Queens College, City University of New York, before embarking on his stand-up career in 1976.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of commitment defines Jerry Seinfeld’s personal life, notably his marriage to Jessica Sklar since 1999. Before their wedding, he also had other relationships in the public eye. Seinfeld shares three children with Jessica Sklar: a daughter, Sascha Betty Seinfeld, and two sons, Julian Kal Seinfeld and Shepherd Kellen Seinfeld. They remain a private family, often seen supporting each other at events.

Career Highlights Jerome Allen Seinfeld’s career is highlighted by the immense success of the Seinfeld series, which he co-created and starred in, becoming one of television’s most acclaimed sitcoms. The show ran for nine seasons, earning him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 1995. Beyond television, Seinfeld launched the popular web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, where he interviewed fellow comedians while driving vintage automobiles. This venture, which garnered three Webby Awards, showcased his continued relevance in comedy.