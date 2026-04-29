Who Is Candace Owens? Candace Amber Owens is an American political commentator and author, known for her outspoken conservative viewpoints and influential online presence. She consistently challenges progressive ideologies and media narratives. Her breakout moment arrived in 2017 with her viral videos and subsequent role as communications director for Turning Point USA. This platform propelled her into the national conservative spotlight.

Full Name Candace Amber Owens Gender Female Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (169 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education University Of Rhode Island, Stamford High School Father Robert Lee Owens Mother Evelyn Virginia Davis Siblings Ashlee Alexis Davis-Owens, Brittany A Davis-Owens Kids Son, Louise Marie, Max, Roman

Early Life and Education Raised mainly by her mother and grandparents in Stamford, Connecticut, Candace Amber Owens experienced a challenging childhood after her parents divorced when she was around eleven. Her paternal grandfather, Robert Owens, was a significant figure in her upbringing. She graduated from Stamford High School and later pursued a journalism degree at the University of Rhode Island, though she left before completing her studies. Early experiences, including a high school harassment lawsuit, influenced her path toward activism.

Notable Relationships Candace Amber Owens married British businessman George Farmer in 2019, with their wedding held at Trump Winery in Virginia. Their relationship is a notable public pairing of conservative figures. Owens and Farmer share four children: a son, a daughter Louise Marie, and two more sons named Max and Roman. They reside together in Nashville, Tennessee.

Career Highlights Candace Amber Owens first gained prominence through her conservative activism, notably serving as communications director for Turning Point USA from 2017 to 2019. She co-founded the BLEXIT Foundation in 2018, an initiative aimed at encouraging Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party. Her media presence expanded significantly with her show on PragerU and later with “Candace” at The Daily Wire. Since March 2024, Owens has transitioned to an independent YouTube channel, which had surpassed 5.5 million subscribers by late 2025.