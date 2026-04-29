Who Is Kate Mulgrew? Kate Mulgrew is an American actress and author, recognized for her commanding presence and dynamic portrayals. Her career spans decades across television, film, and stage, consistently bringing depth to complex characters. She first captivated a global audience as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager, making history as the franchise’s first female starship captain. This iconic role cemented her status as a trailblazer in science fiction television.

Full Name Katherine Kiernan Maria Mulgrew Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish, German, French-Canadian/French, English, Luxembourgish Education Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting, New York University Father Thomas James Mulgrew Jr. Mother Joan Virginia Mulgrew Kids Danielle, Ian Thomas Egan, Alexander James Egan

Early Life and Education Kate Mulgrew grew up in a large Irish Catholic family in Dubuque, Iowa, the second of eight children. Her mother, Joan Virginia Mulgrew, encouraged an early interest in acting. At seventeen, Mulgrew left Iowa for New York City, where she attended the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting, conjoined with New York University, for a year before landing her breakout role.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kate Mulgrew’s personal life, including her first marriage to Robert H. Egan in 1982, which ended in divorce in 1995. Mulgrew later married politician Tim Hagan in 1999, divorcing him in 2014, and is the mother of three children: Danielle, Ian Thomas Egan, and Alexander James Egan.

Career Highlights Kate Mulgrew is best known for her iconic television roles as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager and Galina “Red” Reznikov in Orange Is the New Black. Her portrayal of Janeway earned her a Saturn Award for Best TV Actress. Beyond acting, Mulgrew is a New York Times bestselling author, having penned two memoirs, Born with Teeth and How to Forget. She also actively supports the Alzheimer’s Association National Advisory Council.