Who Is Charli D’Amelio? Charli Grace D’Amelio is an American social media personality and dancer known for her engaging and relatable content. Her digital presence has redefined youth celebrity, captivating millions globally. She rose to public attention in late 2019 after posting dance videos on TikTok, quickly amassing a colossal following and becoming the platform’s most-followed creator. Her early viral success centered around popularizing the “Renegade” dance.

Full Name Charli Grace D’Amelio Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education King School Father Marc D’Amelio Mother Heidi D’Amelio Siblings Dixie D’Amelio

Early Life and Education A focus on family marked Charli D’Amelio’s early years in Norwalk, Connecticut, where parents Marc and Heidi nurtured her passion for dance from age three. She trained competitively for over ten years, exploring jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, and hip-hop. By age five, D’Amelio was competing in dance events. She initially attended the King School in Stamford, Connecticut, before transitioning to virtual schooling following her meteoric rise on social media.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Charli D’Amelio’s time in the public eye, including relationships with fellow social media influencers Chase Hudson from December 2019 to April 2020 and Landon Barker from June 2022 to February 2024. She has no children and has not publicly confirmed another partner since her separation from Barker.

Career Highlights Over one hundred million followers streamed Charli D’Amelio’s dance content, establishing her as TikTok’s most-followed creator by March 2020. Her rapid ascent redefined digital stardom, leading to numerous brand partnerships and significant media appearances. Her business brand expanded into several ventures, including the launch of a makeup line, a clothing line, and a multi-product company. D’Amelio also won the thirty-first season of Dancing with the Stars in 2022.