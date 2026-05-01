Madeline Brewer: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Madeline Brewer
May 1, 1992
Pitman, New Jersey, US
34 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Madeline Brewer?
Madeline Kathryn Brewer is an American actress known for intense, vulnerable performances. Her roles often explore complex female characters navigating challenging circumstances.
Brewer first gained widespread recognition playing Tricia Miller in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, a role that quickly established her compelling screen presence.
|Full Name
|Madeline Kathryn Brewer
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$2 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|American Musical and Dramatic Academy
|Father
|Mark Brewer
|Mother
|Laurie Brewer
Early Life and Education
A passion for performance was instilled in Madeline Brewer early, influenced by her father, Mark Brewer, a musician and actor. She began acting in community theater at age seven in Pitman, New Jersey.
After graduating from Pitman High School, she honed her craft at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, a foundation that quickly launched her professional career.
Notable Relationships
Madeline Brewer is married to British cinematographer Jack Thompson-Roylance, with whom she tied the knot on July 12, 2025, in Somerset, England. They first connected on a dating app in 2022 and became engaged in Central Park in January 2024.
The couple does not currently have children, though Thompson-Roylance has expressed hopes for a family in the future. Brewer has publicly shared her personal experiences, contributing to discussions on reproductive rights.
Career Highlights
Madeline Brewer is celebrated for her pivotal role as Janine Lindo in Hulu’s acclaimed dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale, earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2021. Her work on the show spans multiple seasons and has received significant critical praise.
Beyond this, Brewer achieved a breakout playing Tricia Miller in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, and later appeared in the psychological horror films Braid and Cam. She also made her West End stage debut in Cabaret and starred in the final season of the Netflix series You.
Signature Quote
“BE YOURSELF, always. Find a hobby outside of acting that is rewarding and makes you feel like a sane person. There is no one like you… USE it.”
See Also
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