Who Is Madeline Brewer? Madeline Kathryn Brewer is an American actress known for intense, vulnerable performances. Her roles often explore complex female characters navigating challenging circumstances. Brewer first gained widespread recognition playing Tricia Miller in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, a role that quickly established her compelling screen presence.

Full Name Madeline Kathryn Brewer Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education American Musical and Dramatic Academy Father Mark Brewer Mother Laurie Brewer

Early Life and Education A passion for performance was instilled in Madeline Brewer early, influenced by her father, Mark Brewer, a musician and actor. She began acting in community theater at age seven in Pitman, New Jersey. After graduating from Pitman High School, she honed her craft at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, a foundation that quickly launched her professional career.

Notable Relationships Madeline Brewer is married to British cinematographer Jack Thompson-Roylance, with whom she tied the knot on July 12, 2025, in Somerset, England. They first connected on a dating app in 2022 and became engaged in Central Park in January 2024. The couple does not currently have children, though Thompson-Roylance has expressed hopes for a family in the future. Brewer has publicly shared her personal experiences, contributing to discussions on reproductive rights.

Career Highlights Madeline Brewer is celebrated for her pivotal role as Janine Lindo in Hulu’s acclaimed dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale, earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2021. Her work on the show spans multiple seasons and has received significant critical praise. Beyond this, Brewer achieved a breakout playing Tricia Miller in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, and later appeared in the psychological horror films Braid and Cam. She also made her West End stage debut in Cabaret and starred in the final season of the Netflix series You.