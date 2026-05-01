Madeline Brewer smiling at an event, wearing a black leather jacket. Highlighting her career and bio.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Madeline Brewer

Born

May 1, 1992

Died
Birthplace

Pitman, New Jersey, US

Age

34 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Madeline Brewer?

Madeline Kathryn Brewer is an American actress known for intense, vulnerable performances. Her roles often explore complex female characters navigating challenging circumstances.

Brewer first gained widespread recognition playing Tricia Miller in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, a role that quickly established her compelling screen presence.

Full NameMadeline Kathryn Brewer
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$2 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
FatherMark Brewer
MotherLaurie Brewer

Early Life and Education

A passion for performance was instilled in Madeline Brewer early, influenced by her father, Mark Brewer, a musician and actor. She began acting in community theater at age seven in Pitman, New Jersey.

After graduating from Pitman High School, she honed her craft at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, a foundation that quickly launched her professional career.

Notable Relationships

Madeline Brewer is married to British cinematographer Jack Thompson-Roylance, with whom she tied the knot on July 12, 2025, in Somerset, England. They first connected on a dating app in 2022 and became engaged in Central Park in January 2024.

The couple does not currently have children, though Thompson-Roylance has expressed hopes for a family in the future. Brewer has publicly shared her personal experiences, contributing to discussions on reproductive rights.

Career Highlights

Madeline Brewer is celebrated for her pivotal role as Janine Lindo in Hulu’s acclaimed dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale, earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2021. Her work on the show spans multiple seasons and has received significant critical praise.

Beyond this, Brewer achieved a breakout playing Tricia Miller in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, and later appeared in the psychological horror films Braid and Cam. She also made her West End stage debut in Cabaret and starred in the final season of the Netflix series You.

Signature Quote

“BE YOURSELF, always. Find a hobby outside of acting that is rewarding and makes you feel like a sane person. There is no one like you… USE it.”

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