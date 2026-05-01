Who Is Julie Benz? Julie Benz is an American actress known for her compelling performances across television and film. Her consistent work transforms diverse characters into memorable roles. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Darla on the iconic series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel. This portrayal established her as a prominent figure in genre television.

Full Name Julie Marie Benz Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married to Rich Orosco Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Franklin Regional High School, New York University Tisch School of the Arts Father George Benz Jr. Mother Joanne Marie Seemiller Siblings Jeffrey Benz, Jennifer Benz

Early Life and Education Growing up in Murrysville, Pennsylvania, Julie Benz’s early life was significantly influenced by her family’s dedication to ice skating. Her father, George Benz Jr., was a surgeon, and her mother, Joanne Marie Seemiller, was a figure skater. Benz herself began ice skating at age three and competed in junior ice dancing. She attended Franklin Regional High School before moving on to study acting at New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Julie Benz’s personal life, culminating in her current marriage to Rich Orosco. She was previously married to actor John Kassir for nine years, divorcing in 2007. Benz married Orosco on May 5, 2012, after their engagement in 2011. The couple does not have any children.

Career Highlights Julie Benz is widely recognized for her enduring roles, including Darla on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, and Rita Bennett on Dexter. Her performance on Dexter earned her a Satellite Award and two Saturn Awards. Beyond her dramatic television work, Benz has expanded her portfolio with notable film appearances. She played supporting roles in action films such as Rambo and Punisher: War Zone. Her critical success on Dexter, particularly the shocking death of her character, cemented Benz as a fixture in modern television drama.