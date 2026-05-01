Who Is Ray Parker Jr.? Ray Erskine Parker Jr. is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his smooth vocals and versatile musical range. He has consistently fused R&B, funk, and rock influences throughout his expansive career. His breakout moment arrived with the chart-topping “Ghostbusters” theme song from the 1984 film, which earned an Academy Award nomination. This iconic track quickly became a global phenomenon.

Full Name Ray Erskine Parker Jr. Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Elaine Parker Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Angel Elementary School, Cass Technical High School, Northwestern High School, Lawrence Institute of Technology Father Ray Parker Sr. Mother Venolia Parker Siblings Opelton Parker, Barbara Parker Kids Ray III Parker, Redmond Parker, Gibson Parker, Jericho Parker

Early Life and Education A talent for music emerged early in Ray Parker Jr.’s life, nurtured by his parents, Venolia and Ray Parker Sr., in Detroit, Michigan. He began playing clarinet at age six, inspired by a music teacher at Angel Elementary School. Parker continued his education at Cass Technical High School and graduated from Northwestern High School in 1971. He also attended Lawrence Institute of Technology, laying groundwork for his prolific career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Elaine Parker, Ray Parker Jr. exchanged vows with her on June 12, 1994. Their enduring partnership has been a private but consistent aspect of his life. The couple shares four sons: Ray III, Redmond, Gibson, and Jericho Parker. They often reunite for family events, balancing public careers with a close-knit home life.

Career Highlights Ray Parker Jr.’s musical catalog boasts several flagship works, including the iconic “Ghostbusters” theme song, which soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984. The track garnered an Academy Award nomination, cementing its place in pop culture history. Beyond his solo success, Parker co-founded the R&B group Raydio in 1977, achieving hits like “Jack and Jill” and “A Woman Needs Love (Just Like You Do).” He also had a significant impact as an in-demand session guitarist for artists such as Stevie Wonder and Barry White.