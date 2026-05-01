Ray Parker Jr.: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ray Parker Jr.
May 1, 1954
Detroit, Michigan, US
72 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Ray Parker Jr.?
Ray Erskine Parker Jr. is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his smooth vocals and versatile musical range. He has consistently fused R&B, funk, and rock influences throughout his expansive career.
His breakout moment arrived with the chart-topping “Ghostbusters” theme song from the 1984 film, which earned an Academy Award nomination. This iconic track quickly became a global phenomenon.
|Full Name
|Ray Erskine Parker Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Relationship Status
|Married to Elaine Parker
|Net Worth
|$10 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Angel Elementary School, Cass Technical High School, Northwestern High School, Lawrence Institute of Technology
|Father
|Ray Parker Sr.
|Mother
|Venolia Parker
|Siblings
|Opelton Parker, Barbara Parker
|Kids
|Ray III Parker, Redmond Parker, Gibson Parker, Jericho Parker
Early Life and Education
A talent for music emerged early in Ray Parker Jr.’s life, nurtured by his parents, Venolia and Ray Parker Sr., in Detroit, Michigan. He began playing clarinet at age six, inspired by a music teacher at Angel Elementary School.
Parker continued his education at Cass Technical High School and graduated from Northwestern High School in 1971. He also attended Lawrence Institute of Technology, laying groundwork for his prolific career.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Elaine Parker, Ray Parker Jr. exchanged vows with her on June 12, 1994. Their enduring partnership has been a private but consistent aspect of his life.
The couple shares four sons: Ray III, Redmond, Gibson, and Jericho Parker. They often reunite for family events, balancing public careers with a close-knit home life.
Career Highlights
Ray Parker Jr.’s musical catalog boasts several flagship works, including the iconic “Ghostbusters” theme song, which soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984. The track garnered an Academy Award nomination, cementing its place in pop culture history.
Beyond his solo success, Parker co-founded the R&B group Raydio in 1977, achieving hits like “Jack and Jill” and “A Woman Needs Love (Just Like You Do).” He also had a significant impact as an in-demand session guitarist for artists such as Stevie Wonder and Barry White.
Signature Quote
“The nice thing about being famous is you get all the attention, you get all the girls, you get all that, and the other nice thing about being famous is when you stop making records, it all goes away really quick, so you can go back to society, which I think is wonderful, by the way.”
See Also
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