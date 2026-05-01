Who Is Katya Zamolodchikova? Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova is an American drag queen, comedian, and actor, known for her sharp wit and distinct Russian-inspired persona. Her engaging stage presence has garnered a dedicated global fanbase. She first gained widespread public attention during her appearance on season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she was voted Miss Congeniality. This breakout role solidified her unique brand of humor and paved the way for numerous successful ventures.

Full Name Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.1 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Irish American Education Marlborough High School, Boston University, Massachusetts College of Art and Design Father Dan McCook Mother Pat Moran Siblings An older brother and a younger sister

Early Life and Education Growing up in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Brian Joseph McCook was raised in a Catholic household by his parents, Pat and Dan McCook, alongside an older brother and a younger sister. His father’s gift of a cheerleader outfit sparked an early interest in dressing up. McCook graduated from Marlborough High School in 2001 before attending Boston University for a year. He later pursued video and performance art at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, where he discovered the art of drag.

Notable Relationships Katya Zamolodchikova maintains a highly private personal life, though she identifies as a gay man out of drag. While her drag persona has been portrayed as bisexual, the individual behind Katya, Brian McCook, rarely discusses romantic entanglements publicly. She has stated she is not actively looking for a partner and does not consider herself a “relationship person,” preferring to prioritize her personal space. There are no public records of past long-term relationships for Katya.

Career Highlights Katya Zamolodchikova first rose to prominence through her captivating performances on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She competed in season seven, earning the title of Miss Congeniality, and later returned as a runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season two. Beyond reality television, she co-hosts the acclaimed YouTube web series UNHhhh and the Viceland series The Trixie & Katya Show with fellow drag artist Trixie Mattel. She is also a New York Times bestselling co-author of two books.