Who Is Victoria Monét? Victoria Monét McCants is an American singer-songwriter, celebrated for her sharp lyrical wit and deeply resonant R&B sound. She crafts chart-topping hits for herself and other major artists, earning widespread critical acclaim. Her breakout moment arrived with the 2023 release of her debut studio album, Jaguar II, and its hit single “On My Mama.” The track soared, solidifying her status as a compelling solo artist with a distinctive voice.

Full Name Victoria Monét McCants Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Dating Stormzy Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, French American Education Sheldon High School Mother L’Tanya Chestang-Cubit Siblings Michael Cubit Jr. Kids Hazel Monét Gaines

Early Life and Education Atlanta, Georgia, was home to Victoria Monét McCants’s early years, though she later moved to Sacramento, California, where her parents relocated for work. She quickly immersed herself in the performing arts, singing in her Catholic elementary school’s holiday plays and church youth choir. Her passion for movement led her to form a dance group in junior high, even teaching at two local studios, before attending Sheldon High School’s performing arts program after convincing her mother to change their address.

Notable Relationships Victoria Monét was romantically involved with fitness trainer John Gaines, with whom she welcomed their daughter, Hazel Monét Gaines, in February 2021. Their relationship concluded in late 2023, a split they publicly announced in September 2024, emphasizing an amicable co-parenting commitment. More recently, Monét began dating British rapper Stormzy in October 2024, marking a new chapter in her public romantic life.

Career Highlights Victoria Monét’s critically acclaimed career is punctuated by her significant impact as both a songwriter and a recording artist. Her 2023 debut studio album, Jaguar II, became a commercial breakthrough, propelled by the viral hit single “On My Mama,” which peaked within the Billboard Hot 100. She has also established herself as a prolific songwriter, co-writing numerous songs for high-profile acts, most notably collaborating with Ariana Grande on multiple albums, earning Grammy nominations for her contributions. To date, Monét has collected three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Album for Jaguar II, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.