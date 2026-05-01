Who Is Tim McGraw? Samuel Timothy McGraw is an American country singer and actor, recognized for his heartfelt storytelling and enduring appeal. His signature vocal style has helped define country music for decades. He rose to prominence with his 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon, which quickly became the year’s top-selling country album. This breakthrough solidified his place as a major voice in the genre.

Full Name Samuel Timothy McGraw Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian and Irish descent (maternal side), Scots-Irish and German descent (paternal side) Education Monroe Christian High School, Northeast Louisiana University, Florida Community College at Jacksonville Father Frank Edwin “Tug” McGraw Jr. Mother Elizabeth Ann D’Agostino Siblings Mark McGraw, Matthew McGraw, Cari McGraw, Tracey Smith, Sandra Smith Kids Gracie Katherine McGraw, Maggie Elizabeth McGraw, Audrey Caroline McGraw

Early Life and Education A family focus marked the early life of Tim McGraw, who grew up believing his stepfather, Horace Smith, was his biological father. His mother, Elizabeth Ann D’Agostino, worked multiple jobs to support him and his sisters. His educational path included Monroe Christian High School, and he later attended Northeast Louisiana University on a baseball scholarship. McGraw also spent a term at Florida Community College at Jacksonville before moving to Nashville to pursue music.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Tim McGraw’s prominent relationships, most notably his marriage to fellow country superstar Faith Hill since October 1996. The couple met in 1994 and began dating during his Spontaneous Combustion tour. McGraw shares three daughters, Gracie Katherine, Maggie Elizabeth, and Audrey Caroline, with Hill, and they frequently collaborate on musical projects and tours. Their Soul2Soul II Tour remains one of country music’s highest-grossing tours.

Career Highlights Samuel Timothy McGraw’s discography includes 17 studio albums, with ten reaching number one on the Top Country Albums charts. His 1994 breakthrough, the Not a Moment Too Soon album, launched his career into superstardom. McGraw has also diversified his career by launching various business ventures and starring in acclaimed films such as The Blind Side and the TV series 1883. His music has sold over 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists globally. To date, he has collected three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 11 Country Music Association awards, cementing McGraw as a fixture in modern country music culture.