Who Is Ruth Negga? Ruth Negga is an Irish actress known for her compelling performances on stage and screen. Her distinctive presence and ability to embody complex characters have made her a standout talent in international cinema and television. She gained widespread recognition for her powerful portrayal of Mildred Loving in the 2016 historical drama Loving, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. This role cemented her status as a formidable leading lady.

Full Name Ruth Negga Gender Female Relationship Status Single Nationality Irish, Ethiopian Ethnicity Ethiopian, Irish Education Trinity College Dublin Mother Nora

Early Life and Education A strong sense of family defined Ruth Negga’s early years, born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to an Irish mother and Ethiopian father. She was an only child, and the family moved to Limerick, Ireland, when she was four. Negga later attended the Samuel Beckett Centre at Trinity College Dublin, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting Studies. This formal training honed her craft and laid the groundwork for her diverse career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defined Ruth Negga’s relationship with actor Dominic Cooper, whom she began dating in 2010. They met on stage in 2009 while performing in Phèdre and later co-starred in the series Preacher. The couple reportedly ended their six-year relationship in April 2018, though they remain friends. Negga has no children and has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since her split from Cooper.

Career Highlights Ruth Negga’s career launched with critically acclaimed stage work, including her Olivier Award-nominated performance in Duck. She later transitioned to screen roles, gaining significant attention for the AMC series Preacher. Her portrayal of Mildred Loving in the 2016 film Loving earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, showcasing her profound dramatic range. This role also garnered her BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations. Negga continued to accumulate accolades, including an Independent Spirit Award for Passing and a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut in Macbeth, solidifying her as a versatile and impactful performer.