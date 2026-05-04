Lance Bass: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lance Bass
May 4, 1979
Laurel, Mississippi, US
47 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Lance Bass?
James Lance Bass is an American singer, actor, and producer, widely recognized for his captivating presence in pop music. His versatile career extends across entertainment platforms, establishing him as a prominent media personality.
He rose to global prominence as the bass vocalist for the immensely popular boy band NSYNC. The group’s chart-topping albums and sold-out tours cemented their status.
|Full Name
|James Lance Bass
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Michael Turchin
|Net Worth
|$22 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Clinton High School, Mississippi Show Stoppers, Attaché Show Choir
|Father
|James Irvin Bass Jr.
|Mother
|Diane Pulliam
|Siblings
|Stacy Bass
|Kids
|Alexander James Turchin, Violet Betty Turchin
Early Life and Education
Born in Laurel, Mississippi, James Lance Bass was raised in Ellisville by James Irvin Bass Jr. and Diane Pulliam. His devout Southern Baptist upbringing included his older sister, Stacy.
Bass began singing in his Baptist church choir and joined the Mississippi Show Stoppers. He later entered the Attaché Show Choir at Clinton High School, where he excelled in academics.
Notable Relationships
Lance Bass’s early public relationships included actress Danielle Fishel and Reichen Lehmkuhl. He later announced his engagement to artist Michael Turchin in 2013.
Bass and Michael Turchin married on December 20, 2014, in Los Angeles, marking a televised milestone for same-sex couples. The couple welcomed twins, Alexander James and Violet Betty, via surrogate in October 2021.
Career Highlights
NSYNC’s debut albums, including No Strings Attached and Celebrity, achieved massive global success, selling over 70 million records worldwide. The band’s electrifying performances and catchy pop anthems dominated the music charts.
Beyond music, Bass launched production companies, including Bacon & Eggs, producing films like On the Line. He also underwent cosmonaut training, becoming certified by NASA and the Russian Space Program.
Bass was awarded the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award in 2006 for coming out. His autobiography, Out of Sync, became a New York Times Best Seller, cementing Bass as a multifaceted public figure.
Signature Quote
“It was the sky, not the stage, that first captured my creative imagination. Singing just came naturally to me.”
See Also
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