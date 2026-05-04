Who Is Chris Tomlin? Christopher Dwayne Tomlin is an American worship leader and songwriter recognized for his heartfelt contemporary Christian music. His compositions often feature simple yet profound lyrics, making them widely accessible and impactful in churches globally. He first gained national attention with his 2001 album, The Noise We Make, which established his signature sound and focus on worship. His song “How Great Is Our God” solidified his place, becoming one of the most frequently sung worship songs worldwide.

Full Name Christopher Dwayne Tomlin Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh Education Grand Saline High School, Tyler Junior College, Texas A&M University Father Connie Tomlin Mother Donna Tomlin Siblings Cory Tomlin, Ryan Tomlin Kids Ashlyn Tomlin, Madison Tomlin, Elle Grace Tomlin

Early Life and Education Growing up in Grand Saline, Texas, Christopher Dwayne Tomlin was raised in a deeply religious family where worship was central. His father, Connie Tomlin, gifted him a guitar, and he learned to play by listening to country music artists like Willie Nelson. After graduating from Grand Saline High School in 1990, Tomlin attended Tyler Junior College before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University in 1994. During college, he became active in a campus Christian group, leading worship and shaping his future path.

Notable Relationships Christopher Dwayne Tomlin’s long-term personal journey includes his marriage to Lauren Bricken Tomlin, whom he wed on November 9, 2010. Their relationship has been a consistent aspect of his public life, often shared through their joint ministry efforts. The couple shares three daughters: Ashlyn Tomlin, Madison Tomlin, and Elle Grace Tomlin. They actively co-parent their children, often integrating family into their faith-based endeavors and public speaking engagements.

Career Highlights In the realm of contemporary Christian music, Christopher Dwayne Tomlin has produced numerous chart-topping albums and singles that resonate globally. His 2013 album, Burning Lights, notably debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Beyond his recordings, Tomlin co-founded Passion Conferences, a Christian organization committed to engaging college students and beyond. He has also launched “Worship Under The Stars,” an innovative concert series that expanded his reach. Christopher Dwayne Tomlin has collected a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and over 30 GMA Dove Awards. His songs are sung by millions weekly, cementing his influence as a pivotal voice in modern Christian worship.