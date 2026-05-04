Who Is Ana Gasteyer? Ana Kristina Gasteyer is an American actress and comedian, celebrated for her distinctive character work and strong vocal talents. She consistently brings a grounded, yet often absurd, sensibility to her performances across various platforms. Her breakout moment arrived as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2002, where she honed her satirical impressions and beloved original characters. She became known for her memorable portrayals of Martha Stewart and Celine Dion.

Full Name Ana Kristina Gasteyer Gender Female Height 5 feet 5½ inches (166.5 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, American, with Greek and Romanian descent Education Sidwell Friends School, Northwestern University Father Phil Gasteyer Mother Mariana Roumell-Gasteyer Siblings Stephen Gasteyer Kids Frances Mary McKittrick, Ulysses McKittrick

Early Life and Education Ana Gasteyer was born in Washington, D.C., the daughter of artist Mariana Roumell-Gasteyer and lobbyist Phil Gasteyer. Her mother’s Greek and Romanian heritage influenced a childhood rich in culture and creative expression. She attended Sidwell Friends School, a prestigious institution, and later pursued higher education at Northwestern University, graduating from the School of Communication in 1989. Here, she first explored improvisational comedy, which profoundly shaped her future career.

Notable Relationships Over more than two decades, Ana Gasteyer has been married to Charlie McKittrick, a union that began on November 9, 1996. Their enduring partnership remains a consistent presence in her public life. Gasteyer shares two children with McKittrick: a daughter, Frances Mary McKittrick, born in June 2002, and a son, Ulysses McKittrick, born in March 2008. The family resides on the East Coast.

Career Highlights Ana Gasteyer made her mark as a dynamic cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2002, where she developed iconic characters and sharp celebrity impressions. Her six-year tenure cemented her reputation as a versatile comedic force. Beyond sketch comedy, she originated the role of Elphaba in the Chicago production of Wicked in 2005, later reprising it on Broadway. Gasteyer also released the critically acclaimed jazz album *I’m Hip* in 2014, showcasing her vocal range. She has garnered recognition for her work, including a Jefferson Award nomination for her Chicago Wicked performance, and continues to be a prominent figure across television, film, and musical theater.