Will Arnett: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Will Arnett
May 4, 1970
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
56 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Will Arnett?
William Emerson Arnett is a Canadian and American actor known for his distinct, gravelly voice and comedic roles. He brings an irreverent charm to a wide array of characters on both screen and stage.
His breakout performance came as Gob Bluth in the acclaimed series Arrested Development, a role that earned him widespread critical recognition. This role cemented his talent for portraying hilariously arrogant characters.
|Full Name
|William Emerson Arnett
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Reportedly separated from Carolyn Murphy
|Net Worth
|$50 million
|Nationality
|Canadian, American
|Education
|Leaside High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute
|Father
|Emerson James Arnett
|Mother
|Edith Alexandra Palk
|Siblings
|Two older twin sisters, one younger brother
|Kids
|Archibald “Archie” Arnett, Abel James Arnett, Alexander Denison “Denny” Arnett
Early Life and Education
William Emerson Arnett was born in Toronto, Ontario, to Emerson James and Edith Alexandra Arnett. His father was a corporate lawyer and executive, and he has two older twin sisters and a younger brother.
Arnett briefly attended Lakefield College School but was asked to leave due to behavioral issues. He later graduated from Leaside High School and studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked William Emerson Arnett’s personal life, including marriages to Penelope Ann Miller and Amy Poehler. More recently, he was linked to model Carolyn Murphy, with whom he reportedly separated in early 2026.
Arnett shares two sons, Archie and Abel, with ex-wife Amy Poehler. He also has a son, Alexander Denison, with former partner Alessandra Brawn, and remains committed to co-parenting his children.
Career Highlights
William Emerson Arnett achieved widespread recognition for his role as Gob Bluth in the critically acclaimed series Arrested Development, which garnered him an Emmy nomination. He also voiced the titular character in the popular animated series BoJack Horseman.
Beyond acting, Arnett co-hosts the successful comedy podcast SmartLess alongside Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. He also serves as the host and executive producer for the Fox reality series Lego Masters.
To date, Arnett has received seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his work, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in contemporary comedy.
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