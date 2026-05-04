Who Is Will Arnett? William Emerson Arnett is a Canadian and American actor known for his distinct, gravelly voice and comedic roles. He brings an irreverent charm to a wide array of characters on both screen and stage. His breakout performance came as Gob Bluth in the acclaimed series Arrested Development, a role that earned him widespread critical recognition. This role cemented his talent for portraying hilariously arrogant characters.

Full Name William Emerson Arnett Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Reportedly separated from Carolyn Murphy Net Worth $50 million Nationality Canadian, American Education Leaside High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Father Emerson James Arnett Mother Edith Alexandra Palk Siblings Two older twin sisters, one younger brother Kids Archibald “Archie” Arnett, Abel James Arnett, Alexander Denison “Denny” Arnett

Early Life and Education William Emerson Arnett was born in Toronto, Ontario, to Emerson James and Edith Alexandra Arnett. His father was a corporate lawyer and executive, and he has two older twin sisters and a younger brother. Arnett briefly attended Lakefield College School but was asked to leave due to behavioral issues. He later graduated from Leaside High School and studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked William Emerson Arnett’s personal life, including marriages to Penelope Ann Miller and Amy Poehler. More recently, he was linked to model Carolyn Murphy, with whom he reportedly separated in early 2026. Arnett shares two sons, Archie and Abel, with ex-wife Amy Poehler. He also has a son, Alexander Denison, with former partner Alessandra Brawn, and remains committed to co-parenting his children.