Who Is Randy Travis? Randy Travis is an American country and gospel music singer, songwriter, and actor, celebrated for his traditional vocal style. His influential sound helped redefine country music in the 1980s. His breakthrough arrived with the 1986 album, Storms of Life, which quickly achieved platinum sales and introduced a new era of traditional country. This success cemented his place as a superstar, known for his resonant baritone.

Full Name Randy Travis Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Mary Davis Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Ninth Grade Father Harold Traywick Mother Bobbie Traywick Siblings Ricky Traywick, David Traywick

Early Life and Education Raised in Marshville, North Carolina, Randy Bruce Traywick grew up on a rural farm in a large, country music-loving family. His father, Harold Traywick, a horse breeder and builder, encouraged Randy and his brother Ricky to play music from a young age. Travis began playing guitar at eight and performed locally with his brother, Ricky Traywick, as The Traywick Brothers. He eventually dropped out of school in the ninth grade, later moving to Nashville to pursue his musical aspirations.

Notable Relationships Over the years, Randy Travis has had two significant marriages, beginning with Elizabeth “Lib” Hatcher, his former manager, whom he married in 1991. Their professional and personal relationship spanned decades, a notable aspect of his early career. After divorcing Hatcher in 2010, Travis later married Mary Davis on March 21, 2015, two years after his debilitating stroke. They have no children together and she has been instrumental in his recovery journey.

Career Highlights Randy Travis revitalized country music in the mid-1980s, leading the New Traditionalist movement with his debut album, Storms of Life. This landmark 1986 release went multi-platinum, featuring hit singles like “On the Other Hand” and “Diggin’ Up Bones.” Beyond his music, Travis has used his platform for philanthropic efforts, supporting various charities including cystic fibrosis research and the Child Safety Network. He also established The Randy Travis Foundation, combating infectious heart diseases. To date, Travis has amassed seven Grammy Awards, ten American Music Awards, and eleven Academy of Country Music Awards, solidifying his status as a country music icon.