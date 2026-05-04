Noah Beck, wearing a UNICEF soccer jersey and Nike headband, smiles after a game. Career highlights of the star.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Noah Beck

Born

May 4, 2001

Died
Birthplace

Peoria, Arizona, US

Age

25 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Noah Beck?

Noah Timothy Beck is an American social media influencer, known for his dynamic online presence. His lifestyle, sports, and comedy videos capture millions of followers across platforms.

He first rose to prominence in 2020 when his TikTok content went viral, quickly attracting a massive audience. This rapid ascent established him as a breakout digital talent.

Full NameNoah Timothy Beck
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$6 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityGerman, Polish, other
EducationIronwood High School, University of Portland
FatherTim Beck
MotherAmy Beck
SiblingsHaley Beck, Tatum Beck

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Peoria, Arizona, Noah Beck developed an early passion for soccer, playing for local clubs and excelling as a team captain. His parents, Tim and Amy Beck, encouraged his athletic pursuits.

Beck attended Ironwood High School and later enrolled at the University of Portland on a soccer scholarship, playing as a midfielder. He left college to pursue his burgeoning social media career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Noah Beck’s public life, most notably with fellow TikTok personality Dixie D’Amelio. Their relationship, which began in September 2020, garnered significant media attention.

Beck and D’Amelio ended their relationship in late 2022. As of now, Noah Beck is publicly single and has no children.

Career Highlights

Noah Beck soared to fame as a TikTok viral content creator, quickly amassing tens of millions of followers through his engaging dance videos and comedic skits. His rapid rise earned him a spot as one of TikTok’s Top 10 breakout creators of 2020.

Beyond social media, Beck launched his genderless intimates brand, IPHIS, in 2023, showcasing his entrepreneurial drive. He also expanded into acting, starring in the 2024 romantic comedy Sidelined: The QB and Me.

Signature Quote

“Hard work gets you a lot of places. Just remember that.”

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