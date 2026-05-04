Who Is Mike Dirnt? Mike Dirnt is an American musician and songwriter known for his dynamic basslines and energetic stage presence. He co-founded the influential punk rock band Green Day, contributing significantly to their distinctive sound. The band’s breakthrough arrived with their 1994 album Dookie, which launched them into global stardom with massive hits. Dirnt’s melodic bass work and backing vocals became central to their signature style.

Full Name Michael Ryan Pritchard Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Education Carquinez Middle School, Salesian High School, Pinole Valley High School Father Patrick Pritchard Mother Cheryl Nasser Siblings Myla Pritchard Kids Estelle Desiree, Brixton Michael, Ryan Ruby Mae

Early Life and Education Michael Ryan Pritchard was born in Oakland, California, on May 4, 1972, and adopted as an infant. His adoptive parents divorced when he was young, leading to a period of instability. He met future bandmate Billie Joe Armstrong at Carquinez Middle School, forming an instant bond over shared musical interests. Dirnt later attended Pinole Valley High School, graduating in 1990.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Mike Dirnt’s personal life. He married Anastasia Serman in 1996, divorcing in 1999, then briefly married Sarah Garrity in 2004. Dirnt married Brittney Cade on March 14, 2009, and they remain together. He shares a daughter, Estelle Desiree, with Serman, and two children, Brixton Michael and Ryan Ruby Mae, with Cade.

Career Highlights Mike Dirnt, as bassist and co-founder of Green Day, helped define pop-punk with albums like Dookie and American Idiot. The band has sold over 75 million records worldwide, solidifying their place in rock history. Beyond Green Day, Dirnt co-owns Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe, an Oakland diner, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. He also played in side projects like The Network and Foxboro Hot Tubs. In 2015, Dirnt and his Green Day bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recognizing their immense influence and enduring legacy in music.