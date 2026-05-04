Who Is Kimora Lee Simmons? Kimora Lee Simmons is an American fashion designer, model, and television personality, recognized for her glamorous approach to lifestyle and business. Her distinct style and entrepreneurial drive have made her a notable figure in fashion. She first captivated the public eye by headlining the Chanel runway at a young age, personally chosen by Karl Lagerfeld. This early breakthrough propelled her into international modeling, setting the stage for her future endeavors.

Full Name Kimora Lee Simmons Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Japanese-Korean Education Lutheran North High School, University of Hartford Father Vernon Whitlock Jr. Mother Joanne Perkins Kids Ming Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Kenzo Lee Hounsou, Wolfe Lee Leissner, Gary

Early Life and Education Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Kimora Lee Simmons was raised primarily by her mother, Joanne Perkins, whose Japanese-Korean heritage significantly shaped her early experiences. She faced bullying due to her height, reaching 5 feet 10 inches by age ten, and her multiethnic background. Her mother enrolled her in modeling classes to boost confidence, leading to her discovery at thirteen and an exclusive contract with Chanel under Karl Lagerfeld. Simmons graduated from Lutheran North High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Entrepreneurial Affairs from the University of Hartford.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kimora Lee Simmons’ life, including her marriage to hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, which lasted from 1998 to 2009. She also had a significant relationship with actor Djimon Hounsou and is currently married to banker Tim Leissner. Simmons co-parents her daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons with Russell Simmons. She shares a son, Kenzo Lee Hounsou, with Djimon Hounsou, and another son, Wolfe Lee Leissner, with Tim Leissner; she also adopted a son named Gary.

Career Highlights Kimora Lee Simmons launched the global lifestyle brand Baby Phat in 1999, quickly establishing it as an iconic label of the Y2K era. Under her leadership as President and Creative Director, Baby Phat expanded into numerous product lines, generating hundreds of millions in revenue. Beyond fashion, Simmons has appeared as a television personality, notably starring in the reality series Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane and Kimora: House of Fab. She also served as President and Creative Director for JustFab and launched her eponymous fashion label, KLS by Kimora Lee Simmons.