Who Is John Rhys-Davies? John Rhys-Davies is a Welsh actor and voice artist, recognized for his robust screen presence and commanding, operatic voice. He brings a distinct gravitas to a diverse range of characters across film and television. He first captured widespread public attention with his portrayal of the loyal Sallah in the 1981 adventure film Raiders of the Lost Ark. His performance quickly endeared him to audiences globally, establishing him as a memorable supporting player in blockbuster cinema.

Full Name John Rhys-Davies Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Lisa Manning Net Worth $5 million Nationality Welsh, British Ethnicity Welsh Education Truro School, University of East Anglia, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father Rhys Davies Mother Phyllis Jones Kids Ben Rhys-Davies, Tom Rhys-Davies, Maia Rhys-Davies

Early Life and Education His early years were shaped by a family focus, with Welsh parents Rhys Davies, a mechanical engineer, and Phyllis Jones, a nurse. Born in Salisbury, England, John Rhys-Davies spent part of his childhood in Tanganyika before moving to Ammanford, Wales. His educational path included Truro School and the University of East Anglia, where he co-founded the dramatic society. He later honed his craft at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has characterized John Rhys-Davies’s personal life, notably his marriage to Suzanne Wilkinson in 1966. Though they separated in 1985, they remained married until her passing in 2010 due to Alzheimer’s disease. Rhys-Davies has three children: two sons, Ben and Tom, with Suzanne Wilkinson, and a daughter, Maia, with his current partner Lisa Manning, whom he began a relationship with in 2004.

Career Highlights John Rhys-Davies built a career on serial success in major film franchises, most famously portraying Gimli in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Sallah in the Indiana Jones series. These roles cemented his status as a beloved character actor, reaching vast global audiences. Beyond acting, Rhys-Davies has lent his distinctive voice to numerous projects, including animated series such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Justice League, as well as video games. He also serves as president of Talisman Productions. To date, he has received a Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and an Emmy Award nomination for his role in Shōgun.