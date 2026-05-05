Who Is Brian Williams? Brian Douglas Williams is an American journalist and television news anchor, recognized for his extensive career in broadcast news. His straightforward delivery captivated millions of viewers. He gained significant public attention for his powerful on-the-scene reports from New Orleans during and after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. His raw and honest coverage from the disaster zone resonated deeply with audiences nationwide.

Full Name Brian Douglas Williams Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Brookdale Community College, Catholic University of America, George Washington University Father Gordon Lewis Williams Mother Dorothy May Pampel Kids Allison Williams, Douglas Williams

Early Life and Education Born on May 5, 1959, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Brian Williams was raised in a Catholic home of largely Irish descent. His father, Gordon Lewis Williams, worked as an executive in the retail industry. Williams attended Mater Dei High School, a Roman Catholic school in Middletown, New Jersey, where he edited the school newspaper and volunteered as a firefighter. He later attended Brookdale Community College, Catholic University of America, and George Washington University, though he did not earn a degree.

Notable Relationships Brian Williams married Jane Stoddard on June 7, 1986, after dating for several years. Their enduring partnership has remained a constant throughout his prominent career in television news. The couple shares two children, daughter Allison Williams, an accomplished actress, and son Douglas Williams, who has followed his father into journalism. They continue to reside in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Career Highlights Brian Williams’ career is punctuated by landmark reporting and influential anchoring roles. His unflinching on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 earned widespread acclaim, including a George Foster Peabody Award. He served as anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News from 2004 to 2015, making it the most-watched news broadcast in the US. Later, Williams hosted MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, offering a nightly summary of political news until his departure in 2021.