Who Is Danielle Fishel? Danielle Christine Fishel Karp is an American actress known for her iconic portrayal of Topanga Lawrence. Her composed presence often brought depth to comedic roles. She gained widespread recognition in the 1990s on the sitcom Boy Meets World, a role that resonated deeply with a generation of viewers and solidified her place in pop culture.

Full Name Danielle Christine Fishel Karp Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Calabasas High School, California State University, Fullerton Father Rick Fishel Mother Jennifer Fishel Siblings Christopher Fishel Kids Adler Lawrence Karp, Keaton Joseph Karp

Early Life and Education Born in Mesa, Arizona, Danielle Fishel relocated to Yorba Linda, California, at just three weeks old, where she was raised by her parents, Jennifer and Rick Fishel. Her mother is of Maltese descent. Fishel’s early interest in performance bloomed in community theater at age ten, leading to roles in productions such as The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan. She later graduated from Calabasas High School and earned a psychology degree from California State University, Fullerton.

Notable Relationships Danielle Fishel is married to Jensen Karp, a writer and producer whom she wed in November 2018. Their relationship blossomed after knowing each other since high school. Fishel shares two sons, Adler Lawrence and Keaton Joseph, with Karp. She was previously married to Tim Belusko from 2013 to 2016.

Career Highlights Danielle Fishel’s acting career is defined by her memorable role as Topanga Lawrence in the beloved sitcom Boy Meets World, which ran for seven seasons. She later reprised the character in the successful spin-off series Girl Meets World. Expanding her talents, Fishel made her directorial debut with episodes of Girl Meets World and has since directed numerous other television series. She also hosts the Pod Meets World rewatch podcast.