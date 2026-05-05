Who Is Richard E. Grant? Richard E. Grant is a Swazi-English actor and presenter, recognized for his distinctive voice and ability to portray both eccentric and deeply dramatic characters. He brings a unique blend of intensity and wit to his performances. Grant’s breakout moment arrived with his captivating lead role as Withnail in the 1987 British cult comedy Withnail and I. His portrayal of the unemployed, alcoholic actor instantly cemented his status as a formidable talent.

Full Name Richard E. Grant Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $4 million Nationality Swazi British Ethnicity Afrikaner, English, German Education St Mark’s School, Waterford Kamhlaba United World College of Southern Africa, University of Cape Town Father Henrik Esterhuysen Mother Leonne Esterhuysen Siblings Stuart Esterhuysen Kids Olivia Grant, Tom

Early Life and Education Born as Richard Grant Esterhuysen on May 5, 1957, in Mbabane, Eswatini, Richard E. Grant’s childhood was significantly shaped by his father, Henrik Esterhuysen, who served as the head of education in the British protectorate. His parents’ divorce when he was eleven marked a challenging period. He attended St Mark’s School and later Waterford Kamhlaba United World College of Southern Africa in Mbabane, cultivating an early interest in performance. Grant then pursued English and drama studies at the University of Cape Town before relocating to London in 1982 to launch his acting career.

Notable Relationships Richard E. Grant was married to voice coach Joan Washington, eight years his senior, for 35 years until her passing in September 2021. Their enduring partnership was widely known in the industry. Grant and Washington shared a daughter, Olivia Grant, and he is also stepfather to her son, Tom. He often speaks fondly of their deep connection and the profound impact his wife had on his life.

Career Highlights Richard E. Grant launched his career with the iconic role of Withnail in the 1987 film Withnail and I, a performance that quickly garnered international attention and critical acclaim. He has since appeared in over eighty films, including Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Gosford Park. Beyond acting, Grant expanded into writing and directing, notably with his 2005 film Wah-Wah, which drew from his own upbringing in Swaziland. He also introduced his unisex fragrance line, JACK, in 2014. Grant earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his moving portrayal of Jack Hock in the 2018 drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?. This achievement marked a significant milestone, alongside numerous other critical accolades.