Who Is Craig David? Craig Ashley David is a British singer-songwriter known for his smooth vocals and genre-blending R&B and UK garage sound. His distinctive musical style has resonated with audiences for over two decades. He first burst into the public eye with the Artful Dodger collaboration “Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta)” in 1999. The single’s success paved the way for his solo debut album.

Full Name Craig Ashley David Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $18 million Nationality British Ethnicity Afro-Grenadian, Anglo-Jewish Education Bellemoor School, Southampton City College Father George David Mother Tina Loftus

Early Life and Education Growing up in Southampton, England, Craig David was deeply immersed in music from a young age due to his father, George David, a carpenter and bass player in a reggae band. His mother, Tina Loftus, introduced him to diverse artists. David attended Bellemoor School and later Southampton City College, where his early interest in music evolved from listening to performing. He began as an MC at local clubs, honing the skills that would define his career.

Notable Relationships Craig David maintains a private stance regarding his romantic relationships, with no long-term partners publicly confirmed in recent years. He has focused on his career and personal well-being. The British singer has no children and has not publicly shared details of any current romantic partner since achieving widespread fame.

Career Highlights Craig David’s debut studio album, Born to Do It, released in 2000, marked a significant career achievement, selling over eight million copies worldwide and earning multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries. It spawned number-one singles such as “Fill Me In” and “7 Days”. David later launched his own TS5 DJ project, originating from his exclusive Miami penthouse pre-parties. This venture expanded into global residencies and tours, showcasing his versatility as a performer and entrepreneur. He has collected multiple accolades, including three Ivor Novello Awards and five MOBO Awards, cementing David as a prominent fixture in modern R&B and UK garage.