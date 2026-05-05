Who Is Vanessa Bryant? Vanessa Marie Bryant is an American businesswoman and philanthropist, widely recognized for her steadfast resilience and advocacy. She is a prominent figure dedicated to continuing the legacy of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna. Her breakout into the public eye occurred when she began dating NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, drawing significant media attention from a young age. Their high-profile romance became a constant topic, thrusting her into the spotlight.

Full Name Vanessa Marie Bryant Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $600 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American Education Marina High School Mother Sofia Urbieta Siblings Sophie Kids Natalia Diamante, Gianna Maria-Onore, Bianka Bella, Capri Kobe

Early Life and Education Vanessa Marie Bryant was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised primarily by her Mexican immigrant mother, Sofia Urbieta. She also has an older sister named Sophie, whom she grew up with. Bryant attended St. Boniface Catholic School and Marina High School, where she was a cheerleader. Due to intense media scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Kobe Bryant, she completed her senior year through independent study before graduating in 2000.

Notable Relationships Vanessa Marie Bryant married NBA icon Kobe Bryant on April 18, 2001, a highly publicized union that saw them together for nearly two decades. Their relationship, at times, navigated intense public scrutiny. The couple had four daughters: Natalia Diamante, Gianna Maria-Onore, Bianka Bella, and Capri Kobe. After Kobe and Gianna’s tragic deaths in 2020, Bryant remains a devoted mother to her three surviving daughters and has not publicly confirmed any new romantic relationships.

Career Highlights Vanessa Marie Bryant has forged a significant path as a businesswoman and philanthropist, notably leading the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. This organization, which she renamed in honor of her late husband and daughter, supports underserved child athletes globally. Beyond her foundational work, Bryant oversees the operations of Granity Studios, a multimedia content company founded by Kobe. She also launched a Mambacita line of clothing, with all proceeds benefiting the Mambacita Sports Foundation. In 2022, Bryant was awarded $16 million in a lawsuit against Los Angeles County for the unauthorized sharing of crash site photos, a case that settled for nearly $30 million in 2023; she pledged the entire settlement to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.