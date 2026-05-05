Who Is Henry Cavill? Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill is a British actor, widely recognized for his imposing screen presence and dedicated approach to diverse roles. He has cultivated a global fanbase through his intense performances. He first burst into the public eye portraying Superman in Man of Steel, a role that instantly cemented him as a major Hollywood action star; fans often praised his physical transformation for the part.

Full Name Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Partnered Net Worth $50 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education St Michael’s Preparatory School, Stowe School Father Colin Cavill Mother Marianne Dalgliesh Siblings Piers Cavill, Niki Cavill, Simon Cavill, Charlie Cavill Kids One child

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Saint Helier, Jersey, Henry Cavill grew up in a Catholic family, the fourth of five boys. His father, Colin Cavill, worked as a stockbroker, and his mother, Marianne Dalgliesh, was a bank secretary, shaping a grounded upbringing. He attended St Michael’s Preparatory School on Jersey before continuing his education at Stowe School in Buckinghamshire, England, where he actively participated in both sports and drama, finding his early passion for acting.

Notable Relationships Currently partnered with American television executive Natalie Viscuso, Henry Cavill first publicly confirmed their relationship in April 2021. The couple announced in April 2024 that they were expecting their first child. Cavill and Viscuso welcomed their baby in early 2025. Earlier in his career, he was briefly engaged to English show jumper Ellen Whitaker and was linked to actress Kaley Cuoco.

Career Highlights Henry Cavill’s career significantly soared with his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, starting with the 2013 film Man of Steel. He reprised this iconic character across multiple blockbuster films, collectively grossing hundreds of millions worldwide. Beyond his superhero persona, Cavill garnered a dedicated following for his starring role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s fantasy drama The Witcher and as Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes film series. He has also expanded his filmography with notable appearances in action franchises such as Mission: Impossible – Fallout, further showcasing his versatility and cementing his status as a leading actor in Hollywood.