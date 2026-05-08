Who Is Olivia Culpo? Olivia Frances Culpo is an American model known for her elegant style and influential presence. She seamlessly blends high fashion with everyday accessibility, captivating a vast global audience. Culpo’s breakout moment arrived in 2012 when she won the Miss Universe title, becoming the first American in 15 years to claim the crown. This pivotal win launched her into the public eye and cemented her status as a notable figure.

Full Name Olivia Frances Culpo Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $9 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American, Irish American Education St. Mary Academy – Bay View, Boston University Father Peter Culpo Mother Susan Culpo Siblings Aurora Culpo, Pete Culpo, Gus Culpo, Sophia Culpo Kids Colette Annalise McCaffrey

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Cranston, Rhode Island, where Olivia Frances Culpo was born to Peter and Susan Culpo, the third of five children. She began playing the cello in second grade, performing with various ensembles, including the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. Culpo attended St. Mary Academy – Bay View for high school and later enrolled at Boston University. Though she did not graduate, her early education fostered a foundation for her future endeavors in media and public life.

Notable Relationships Currently, Olivia Culpo is married to NFL running back Christian McCaffrey. They began dating in 2019, eventually announcing their engagement in April 2023 and marrying in June 2024. Culpo welcomed their first child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey, in July 2025. Prior to this, she was in high-profile relationships with singer Nick Jonas and NFL player Danny Amendola.

Career Highlights Olivia Culpo’s career soared after her groundbreaking victory as Miss Universe in 2012, marking her as the first American to win the title in over a decade. This major achievement established her on an international stage, leading to appearances and humanitarian work. Beyond pageantry, Culpo successfully transitioned into a leading fashion and beauty influencer, leveraging platforms like Instagram and YouTube to collaborate with prominent brands such as L’Oréal and Kipling. She has also expanded her portfolio into acting, appearing in films and reality television.