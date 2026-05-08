Enrique Iglesias: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Enrique Iglesias
May 8, 1975
Madrid, Spain
51 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Enrique Iglesias?
Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler is a Spanish singer and songwriter renowned for his distinctive blend of Latin pop and dance music. His charismatic stage presence and heartfelt lyrics have captivated audiences globally.
He achieved widespread recognition with his 1999 hit single “Bailamos,” which topped the US charts and was featured in the film Wild Wild West. This success launched his remarkable crossover into the English-language market.
|Full Name
|Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$100 million
|Nationality
|Spanish and American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Education
|Gulliver Preparatory School, University of Miami
|Father
|Julio Iglesias
|Mother
|Isabel Preysler
|Siblings
|Chábeli Iglesias, Julio Iglesias Jr., Tamara Falcó, Ana Isabel Boyer, Miguel Alejandro Iglesias, Rodrigo Iglesias, Cristina Iglesias, Victoria Iglesias, Guillermo Iglesias
|Kids
|Nicholas Iglesias, Lucy Iglesias, Mary Iglesias
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Miami, Florida, Enrique Iglesias was primarily raised by his nanny, Elvira Olivares, after moving from Madrid with his siblings for safety following a family kidnapping. His father, Julio Iglesias, maintained an extensive touring schedule.
He attended Gulliver Preparatory School, where he nurtured an early interest in songwriting and even performed in a school musical. Later, he enrolled at the University of Miami to study business, but soon left to pursue his music career.
Notable Relationships
A long-term, highly private relationship has marked Enrique Iglesias’s personal life with Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova, beginning in 2001 after she appeared in his “Escape” music video.
Iglesias and Kournikova share three children: twins Nicholas and Lucy, born in December 2017, and daughter Mary, born in January 2020.
Career Highlights
Enrique Iglesias holds the record for the most number-one songs on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart with 27 tracks. He has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists.
His career expanded significantly with a multi-album deal with Universal Music Group, leading to successful bilingual albums like Euphoria and Sex and Love. He also co-wrote the Jennifer Lopez song “Dance Again.”
To date, Iglesias has collected numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award, five Latin Grammy Awards, and multiple Billboard Music Awards, cementing his status as the King of Latin Pop.
Signature Quote
“I wouldn’t change anything. I’ve made mistakes, but thanks to those mistakes, I’ve learned.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 7, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 6, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 5, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0