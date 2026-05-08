Who Is Enrique Iglesias? Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler is a Spanish singer and songwriter renowned for his distinctive blend of Latin pop and dance music. His charismatic stage presence and heartfelt lyrics have captivated audiences globally. He achieved widespread recognition with his 1999 hit single “Bailamos,” which topped the US charts and was featured in the film Wild Wild West. This success launched his remarkable crossover into the English-language market.

Full Name Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality Spanish and American Ethnicity Mixed Education Gulliver Preparatory School, University of Miami Father Julio Iglesias Mother Isabel Preysler Siblings Chábeli Iglesias, Julio Iglesias Jr., Tamara Falcó, Ana Isabel Boyer, Miguel Alejandro Iglesias, Rodrigo Iglesias, Cristina Iglesias, Victoria Iglesias, Guillermo Iglesias Kids Nicholas Iglesias, Lucy Iglesias, Mary Iglesias

Early Life and Education Growing up in Miami, Florida, Enrique Iglesias was primarily raised by his nanny, Elvira Olivares, after moving from Madrid with his siblings for safety following a family kidnapping. His father, Julio Iglesias, maintained an extensive touring schedule. He attended Gulliver Preparatory School, where he nurtured an early interest in songwriting and even performed in a school musical. Later, he enrolled at the University of Miami to study business, but soon left to pursue his music career.

Notable Relationships A long-term, highly private relationship has marked Enrique Iglesias’s personal life with Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova, beginning in 2001 after she appeared in his “Escape” music video. Iglesias and Kournikova share three children: twins Nicholas and Lucy, born in December 2017, and daughter Mary, born in January 2020.

Career Highlights Enrique Iglesias holds the record for the most number-one songs on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart with 27 tracks. He has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists. His career expanded significantly with a multi-album deal with Universal Music Group, leading to successful bilingual albums like Euphoria and Sex and Love. He also co-wrote the Jennifer Lopez song “Dance Again.” To date, Iglesias has collected numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award, five Latin Grammy Awards, and multiple Billboard Music Awards, cementing his status as the King of Latin Pop.