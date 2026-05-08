Who Is Stephen Amell? Stephen Adam Amell is a Canadian actor known for portraying complex characters with intense physicality and dramatic depth. His dedication to performing many of his own stunts adds authenticity to his roles. He first came to widespread public attention for his lead role as Oliver Queen in The CW superhero series Arrow, which ran from 2012 to 2020. This role established him as a prominent figure in the expansive Arrowverse franchise.

Full Name Stephen Adam Amell Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $7 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education St. Andrew’s College Father Thomas J. Amell Mother Sandra Anne Bolté Siblings Andrea Amell Rees Kids Mavi Alexandra Jean Amell, Bowen Auguste Amell

Early Life and Education Born in Toronto, Ontario, Stephen Amell is the son of Thomas J. Amell and Sandra Anne Bolté. He attended St. Andrew’s College, a private independent school for boys, graduating in 2000. During his formative years, Amell developed an early interest in sports and the arts, which foreshadowed his later career pursuits.

Notable Relationships Stephen Amell is currently married to actress and model Cassandra Jean, whom he wed in a private ceremony in December 2012. The couple held a second ceremony in New Orleans in May 2013. Amell shares two children with Cassandra Jean: a daughter, Mavi Alexandra Jean Amell, and a son, Bowen Auguste Amell. Prior to this, he was married to Carolyn Lawrence from 2007 to 2010.

Career Highlights Stephen Amell anchored the popular Arrow series as Oliver Queen, appearing in 169 episodes and multiple Arrowverse crossovers. His portrayal of the DC Comics superhero defined a television era and garnered a significant fan base. Beyond acting, Amell has participated in professional wrestling, including appearances in WWE and Ring of Honor events. He also co-produced and starred in the science fiction films Code 8 and Code 8: Part II alongside his cousin, Robbie Amell. He collected a Gemini Award in 2007 for his guest-starring role on ReGenesis, showcasing his early talent and versatility.