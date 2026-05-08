Who Is Trisha Paytas? Trisha Kay Paytas is an American media personality and YouTuber known for a deeply engaging and often controversial online presence. Their work consistently pushes boundaries across various digital content formats. Paytas rose to widespread public attention through their distinctive YouTube channel, blndsundoll4mj, which features viral vlogs and mukbang sessions. These early videos garnered a significant following, establishing Paytas as a unique voice in internet culture.

Full Name Trisha Kay Paytas Gender Non-binary Height 5 feet 4.2 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Hungarian, German, English Education Pecatonica High School Father Frank Paytas Mother Lenna Paytas Siblings Nicholas Paytas, Kalli Metz Kids Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon, Aquaman Paytas-Hacmon

Early Life and Education Born in Riverside, California, Trisha Paytas spent their formative years in Illinois after their parents divorced early in their childhood. This period saw them navigating various family dynamics. They attended a Catholic online school program and later Pecatonica High School, nurturing an early interest in performance that eventually led them to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Trisha Paytas’ public life, most notably their marriage to Israeli artist Moses Hacmon. Prior to this, Paytas was publicly linked to fellow YouTuber Jason Nash from 2017 to 2019. Paytas and Hacmon share three children: daughters Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon and Elvis Paytas-Hacmon, and son Aquaman Paytas-Hacmon.

Career Highlights Trisha Paytas built a substantial career through prolific YouTube content, including viral vlogs, music videos, and mukbangs, accumulating over 5 million subscribers. They released several EPs and singles, with the 2016 EP Daddy Issues appearing on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart. Expanding their media footprint, Paytas co-hosted the highly popular but short-lived Frenemies podcast from 2020 to 2021, and later launched their own successful show, Just Trish, which has garnered over 145 million YouTube views.