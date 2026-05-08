Who Is Toni Tennille? Toni Tennille is an American singer-songwriter and keyboardist, recognized for her distinctive contralto voice and engaging stage presence. She cultivated a sound that blended pop, jazz, and R&B influences. Her breakout moment arrived in 1975 as one half of the duo Captain & Tennille, with their rendition of “Love Will Keep Us Together.” This song quickly topped the charts and earned a Grammy Award for Record of the Year.

Full Name Cathryn Antoinette Tennille Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Sidney Lanier High School, Auburn University Father Frank Tennille Mother Cathryn Wright Tennille Siblings Jane Tennille, Louisa Tennille, Melissa Tennille

Early Life and Education A musical atmosphere surrounded Toni Tennille’s upbringing in Montgomery, Alabama. Her father, Frank, was a former big band singer, and her mother, Cathryn, hosted a local television show. Tennille graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and then attended Auburn University for two years, where she studied classical piano and performed with the Auburn Knights, a local big band.

Notable Relationships Over her career, Toni Tennille had two notable marriages. She first wed Kenneth Shearer in June 1962, a union that ended in divorce in late 1972. She then married Daryl Dragon on November 11, 1975, forming the popular duo Captain & Tennille; this marriage concluded in divorce in 2014, though they remained friends until his death.

Career Highlights Captain & Tennille’s soft rock sound dominated the 1970s, with hits like “Love Will Keep Us Together” and “Do That to Me One More Time.” Their debut single secured a Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1976. Tennille also launched a solo career, releasing albums such as More Than You Know and performing with orchestras across the country. She also contributed backing vocals for artists like Elton John and Pink Floyd. Beyond music, Tennille showcased her versatility by starring in the national tour of the Broadway musical Victor/Victoria and hosting her own syndicated program, The Toni Tennille Show.