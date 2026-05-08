Who Is Alex Van Halen? Alexander Arthur Van Halen is an American musician renowned for his powerful and precise drumming. His rhythmic foundation proved essential to the iconic hard rock sound that defined a generation. He rose to public attention with the release of Van Halen’s self-titled debut album in 1978. The record sold millions of copies and launched the band into international stardom.

Full Name Alexander Arthur Van Halen Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $95 million Nationality American Ethnicity Dutch and Indonesian Education Pasadena High School, Pasadena City College Father Jan Van Halen Mother Eugenia van Beers Siblings Eddie Van Halen Kids Aric Van Halen, Malcolm Van Halen

Early Life and Education Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Alex Van Halen’s musical journey began early, as his father, Jan Van Halen, was an accomplished jazz musician who instilled a love for music in his sons. Both Alex and his brother Eddie received classical piano training during their childhoods. After the family moved to Pasadena, California, he graduated from Pasadena High School in 1971. He then briefly attended Pasadena City College, where he met future bandmates while studying music theory.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Alex Van Halen’s adult life, including his first marriage to Valeri Kendall in 1983, which lasted only two months. He later married Kelly Carter in 1984, with whom he divorced in 1996. Van Halen married his current wife, Stine Schyberg, in 2000, and they have a son named Malcolm Van Halen. He also shares a son, Aric Van Halen, with his former wife, Kelly Carter.