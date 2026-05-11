Who Is Lana Condor? Lana Therese Condor is an American actress and YouTuber, celebrated for her genuine performances and approachable style. Her engaging presence consistently captivates audiences across various platforms. She gained international recognition for portraying Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys film series. This Netflix romantic comedy became a global sensation, solidifying her status as a breakout star.

Full Name Lana Therese Condor Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Asian (Vietnamese) Education Professional Performing Arts School, Notre Dame Academy, New York Film Academy, Yale Summer Conservatory for Actors, California State Summer School for the Arts Father Bob Condor Mother Mary Carol Condor Siblings Arthur Condor

Early Life and Education Born Trần Đồng Lan in Cần Thơ, Vietnam, Lana Condor was adopted at four months old by American parents Mary Carol Condor and Bob Condor in Chicago, Illinois. She shares her adopted family with her brother, Arthur. Condor pursued a passion for ballet as a child, training with the Joffrey Ballet and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. She later attended the Professional Performing Arts School and graduated from Notre Dame Academy, also studying acting at the New York Film Academy.

Notable Relationships Lana Condor married actor and musician Anthony De La Torre in 2024, following their engagement in December 2021. The couple first met in August 2015 at an Emmy Awards party. They held an intimate ceremony in Malibu, a place meaningful to Condor’s late mother. Condor has no children.

Career Highlights Lana Condor gained significant recognition for her starring role as Lara Jean Covey in Netflix’s To All the Boys film series, which became a global sensation. She also made her acting debut in X-Men: Apocalypse. Beyond acting, Condor has ventured into producing and lending her voice to animated projects like Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. She also maintains a popular YouTube channel. She has earned an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss and two Teen Choice Award nominations, cementing Condor’s presence in contemporary romantic comedy.