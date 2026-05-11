Who Is Eric Burdon? Eric Victor Burdon is a British singer and songwriter known for his powerful, blues-rock voice. His intense stage performances captivated audiences for decades, as he consistently explored new sounds across various musical territories. Burdon rose to international fame as the frontman of The Animals during the British Invasion. Their 1964 hit “The House of the Rising Sun” became a global sensation, showcasing his distinctive vocal style.

Full Name Eric Victor Burdon Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Possibly Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Newcastle College of Art and Industrial Design Father Matt Burdon Mother René Burdon Siblings Irene Burdon

Early Life and Education Born in 1941 in Walker, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Eric Burdon grew up in a working-class family. His father, Matt, worked as an electrician, and his mother, René, had moved to Newcastle from Ireland. Burdon studied art at Newcastle College of Art and Industrial Design, where he met future Animals drummer John Steel. This education fostered his early interests in American blues, rock and roll, and jazz music.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Eric Burdon’s life, including marriages to Angie King (1967–1969), Rose Marks (1972–1978), and Marianna Proestou (1999). He also had relationships with Emmaretta Marks and Twinkle. Burdon has one child, though the name is not publicly known. According to current records, he is possibly single.

Career Highlights Eric Burdon’s blues-rock career took off as the powerful lead vocalist of The Animals. Their iconic 1964 single “The House of the Rising Sun” topped charts globally, establishing him as a British Invasion legend. He also co-founded the funk rock band War in 1969, a groundbreaking multiracial group that produced the hit “Spill the Wine”. His solo career has seen him explore genres from heavy metal to reggae and hip hop, releasing nearly 50 records over five decades. Burdon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 with The Animals. Rolling Stone ranked him 57th on its list of “The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time,” cementing his legacy as a vocal powerhouse.