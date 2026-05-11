Who Is Sabrina Carpenter? Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her distinctive pop sound and captivating stage presence. Her musical artistry often blends personal storytelling with catchy melodies. She first gained widespread recognition starring as Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. Her transition to mainstream pop stardom was solidified with her acclaimed Emails I Can’t Send album.

Full Name Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Education Homeschooled Father David Carpenter Mother Elizabeth Carpenter Siblings Cayla Carpenter, Shannon Carpenter, Sarah Carpenter

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter’s early life in East Greenville, Pennsylvania. Her father even built a recording studio in their basement to fuel her passion for music. She was homeschooled during her teenage years, which allowed her to balance academics with an emerging entertainment career. Carpenter began posting song covers on YouTube around age ten, showcasing her early vocal talent.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter’s public dating history, including relationships with Irish actor Barry Keoghan and singer Shawn Mendes. She was also linked to actors Joshua Bassett, Griffin Gluck, and Bradley Steven Perry. Sabrina Carpenter has no children and, as of recent reports, is currently single. Her most recent relationship with Barry Keoghan concluded at the end of 2024.

Career Highlights Sabrina Carpenter’s music career is highlighted by the success of her Short n’ Sweet album, which topped the US Billboard 200. This album garnered her two Grammy Awards and global number-one singles like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” Beyond music, Carpenter built a strong acting resume, notably as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. She also made her Broadway debut as Cady Heron in the musical Mean Girls.