Shira Haas, with curly hair and a pale yellow slip dress, sitting with a neutral expression. Discover her bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Shira Haas

Born

May 11, 1995

Died
Birthplace

Tel Aviv, Israel

Age

31 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Shira Haas?

Shira Haas is an Israeli actress celebrated for her intense, emotionally layered performances. Her distinctive screen presence has garnered international critical acclaim.

Haas’s breakthrough arrived with her role as Esther “Esty” Shapiro in the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox. Her nuanced portrayal earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination, solidifying her status as a global talent.

Full NameShira Haas
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 0 inches (152 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$500,000
NationalityIsraeli
EthnicityPolish Jewish
EducationThelma Yellin High School for the Arts
FatherEran Haas
MotherAriela Leah Haas

Early Life and Education

A Polish Jewish family welcomed Shira Haas into the world in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 11, 1995. Her early childhood was marked by a battle with kidney cancer at age two, which she successfully overcame.

Haas attended the Thelma Yellin High School for the Arts in Givatayim, majoring in theater. This specialized education prepared her for early stage roles and her eventual transition to film and television.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile relationships has not marked Shira Haas’s personal life, which she generally keeps private. However, Israeli media reported in 2025 that she ended a four-year relationship with film director Ido Weisman.

Haas has no children and has not publicly confirmed any current partner since the end of her last reported relationship.

Career Highlights

Haas’s breakthrough performance in the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination, making her the first Israeli actress to achieve this honor. She immersed herself in the role, learning Yiddish and preparing extensively.

Her career expanded into global cinema with a significant role as Ruth Bat-Seraph, the Israeli superhero Sabra, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Captain America: Brave New World. This casting marked a major international milestone.

Beyond these, Haas has collected multiple Ophir Awards, Israel’s top film accolade, for her work in films like Noble Savage and Asia, cementing her status as a critically acclaimed talent.

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