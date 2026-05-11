Shira Haas: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Shira Haas
May 11, 1995
Tel Aviv, Israel
31 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Shira Haas?
Shira Haas is an Israeli actress celebrated for her intense, emotionally layered performances. Her distinctive screen presence has garnered international critical acclaim.
Haas’s breakthrough arrived with her role as Esther “Esty” Shapiro in the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox. Her nuanced portrayal earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination, solidifying her status as a global talent.
|Full Name
|Shira Haas
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 0 inches (152 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$500,000
|Nationality
|Israeli
|Ethnicity
|Polish Jewish
|Education
|Thelma Yellin High School for the Arts
|Father
|Eran Haas
|Mother
|Ariela Leah Haas
Early Life and Education
A Polish Jewish family welcomed Shira Haas into the world in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 11, 1995. Her early childhood was marked by a battle with kidney cancer at age two, which she successfully overcame.
Haas attended the Thelma Yellin High School for the Arts in Givatayim, majoring in theater. This specialized education prepared her for early stage roles and her eventual transition to film and television.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile relationships has not marked Shira Haas’s personal life, which she generally keeps private. However, Israeli media reported in 2025 that she ended a four-year relationship with film director Ido Weisman.
Haas has no children and has not publicly confirmed any current partner since the end of her last reported relationship.
Career Highlights
Haas’s breakthrough performance in the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination, making her the first Israeli actress to achieve this honor. She immersed herself in the role, learning Yiddish and preparing extensively.
Her career expanded into global cinema with a significant role as Ruth Bat-Seraph, the Israeli superhero Sabra, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Captain America: Brave New World. This casting marked a major international milestone.
Beyond these, Haas has collected multiple Ophir Awards, Israel’s top film accolade, for her work in films like Noble Savage and Asia, cementing her status as a critically acclaimed talent.
See Also
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