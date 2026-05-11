Who Is Shira Haas? Shira Haas is an Israeli actress celebrated for her intense, emotionally layered performances. Her distinctive screen presence has garnered international critical acclaim. Haas’s breakthrough arrived with her role as Esther “Esty” Shapiro in the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox. Her nuanced portrayal earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination, solidifying her status as a global talent.

Full Name Shira Haas Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality Israeli Ethnicity Polish Jewish Education Thelma Yellin High School for the Arts Father Eran Haas Mother Ariela Leah Haas

Early Life and Education A Polish Jewish family welcomed Shira Haas into the world in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 11, 1995. Her early childhood was marked by a battle with kidney cancer at age two, which she successfully overcame. Haas attended the Thelma Yellin High School for the Arts in Givatayim, majoring in theater. This specialized education prepared her for early stage roles and her eventual transition to film and television.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has not marked Shira Haas’s personal life, which she generally keeps private. However, Israeli media reported in 2025 that she ended a four-year relationship with film director Ido Weisman. Haas has no children and has not publicly confirmed any current partner since the end of her last reported relationship.