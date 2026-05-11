Who Is Kardinal Offishall? Kardinal Offishall is a Canadian rapper and record producer, recognized for his distinctive blend of reggae and dancehall with hip-hop. He has long been credited as Canada’s hip-hop ambassador, bringing a unique sound to global stages. His breakthrough arrived with the 2008 single “Dangerous,” featuring Akon, which climbed to the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement marked him as the first Canadian rapper to reach such a high position on the chart.

Full Name Kardinal Offishall Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity African American Education York University Father Mr. Harrow Mother Mrs. Harrow Kids Three children

Early Life and Education Born Jason Drew Harrow in Scarborough, Ontario, Kardinal Offishall was raised by Jamaican immigrant parents, immersing him in a vibrant Caribbean-influenced culture. He began performing at a young age, showcasing his talent in rap competitions by the time he was twelve. He briefly attended York University to study mass communications but ultimately pursued his passion for music. This early dedication to his craft laid the foundation for his influential career in Canadian hip-hop.

Notable Relationships Kardinal Offishall is married to Tashi Harrow, maintaining a private personal life while balancing his public career. Their relationship has been publicly acknowledged in various profiles. Harrow is also a father to three children, though details about them are kept largely out of the spotlight. He once mentioned naming one child, Dela, after Nelson Mandela.

Career Highlights Kardinal Offishall’s album Not 4 Sale achieved critical success, notably featuring the hit single “Dangerous,” which peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. This made him the first Canadian rapper to reach the Hot 100’s top five, earning triple platinum certification in Canada. Beyond his artistry, he transitioned into a significant executive role, becoming Senior Vice President of A&R at Universal Music Canada. In this position, he focuses on discovering and developing new talent, influencing a new generation of artists. He has received numerous accolades, including multiple Juno Awards and MuchMusic Video Awards, solidifying his impact on the Canadian music landscape and beyond.