Who Is James L. Dolan? James Lawrence Dolan is an American executive and businessman known for his influential leadership in sports and entertainment. His management spans major professional sports franchises and renowned venues. His pivotal role in the expansion of Madison Square Garden Entertainment cemented his public profile, overseeing the iconic venue and its renowned teams. He is also the frontman of the blues-rock band JD & The Straight Shot.

Full Name James Lawrence Dolan Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kristin Dolan Net Worth $2 billion Nationality American Ethnicity White, Irish American Education SUNY New Paltz, Cold Spring Harbor Jr./Sr. High School Father Charles Dolan Mother Helen Ann Dolan Siblings Patrick F. Dolan, Marianne Dolan Weber, Thomas C. Dolan, Kathleen M. Dolan Kids Aidan Dolan, Charles Dolan, Ryan Dolan, Quentin Dolan, two other sons

Early Life and Education Growing up on Long Island, James Lawrence Dolan was one of six children born to Cablevision founder Charles Dolan and Helen Ann Dolan. His upbringing occurred as his father’s cable television ventures expanded. By his early career, Dolan attended SUNY New Paltz, later working for Cablevision in varied capacities, which foreshadowed his leadership in media. He also attended Cold Spring Harbor Jr./Sr. High School.

Notable Relationships Currently, James Lawrence Dolan is married to Kristin Dolan, an executive in her own right. He was previously married before tying the knot with Kristin in 2002. He is a father to six sons from two marriages, maintaining a private family life while focusing on his extensive business ventures.

Career Highlights James L. Dolan has overseen consistent growth across a vast empire, including the New York Knicks and New York Rangers sports franchises. He also formerly owned the New York Liberty. As executive chairman, he has driven the development of the cutting-edge Sphere in Las Vegas, expanding MSG’s portfolio into immersive entertainment. Dolan spearheaded a $1 billion renovation of Madison Square Garden. His leadership extends to charitable endeavors, notably co-founding the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research in 1998, which is the largest private supporter of such research in the US.