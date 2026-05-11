Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Coi Leray

Born

May 11, 1997

Died
Birthplace

Boston, Massachusetts, US

Age

29 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Coi Leray?

Coi Leray is an American rapper and singer known for her distinctive melodic flow and vibrant fashion sense. She consistently captivates audiences with her energetic stage presence and genre-blending sound.

Her breakout moment arrived in 2021 when the Lil Durk remix of her song “No More Parties” became a viral hit. The track peaked within the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, cementing her place as a rising star.

Full NameCoi Leray
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Justin Laboy
Net Worth$5 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMultiracial
EducationMontclair High School
FatherRaymond Leon Scott
SiblingsKwame, Taj, Chavo
KidsMiyoco

Early Life and Education

Growing up in a musical household, Coi Leray was immersed in hip-hop through her father, rapper Benzino, in Hackensack, New Jersey. This environment sparked her early interest in creating music.

At sixteen, she decided to leave high school to pursue her music career, later receiving an honorary diploma from Montclair High School in Montclair, New Jersey.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to internet personality Justin Laboy, Coi Leray was previously in a public relationship with rapper Trippie Redd. Their on-again, off-again romance often garnered media attention.

Leray shares a daughter, Miyoco, with Trippie Redd, with whom she is navigating a co-parenting arrangement for their infant.

Career Highlights

Coi Leray achieved a significant breakthrough with her 2021 single “No More Parties.” The Lil Durk remix propelled the track into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earned double platinum certification.

Building on this momentum, she launched her debut studio album, Trendsetter, in 2022, which featured the successful single “Blick Blick” with Nicki Minaj.

Signature Quote

“I’d like to inspire people to just be themselves and never try to be somebody that they’re not.”

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