Who Is Laetitia Casta? French model and actress Laetitia Marie Laure Casta is celebrated for her distinctive beauty and captivating presence across fashion and film. Her striking features and confident demeanor quickly set her apart in the competitive modeling world. She first gained widespread attention when discovered at age 15, swiftly becoming a Guess Girl and later a prominent Victoria’s Secret Angel. This catapulted her into international renown, gracing countless magazine covers.

Full Name Laetitia Marie Laure Casta Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality French Ethnicity French, Italian, Belgian Flemish Father Dominique Casta Mother Line Blin Siblings Jean-Baptiste, Marie-Ange Kids Sahteene Sednaoui, Orlando Accorsi, Athena Accorsi, Azel Garrel

Early Life and Education Born in Pont-Audemer, Normandy, Laetitia Casta spent her childhood years between Normandy and her Corsican father’s homeland. Her parents, Dominique Casta and Line Blin, nurtured a family environment that would see her discovered at a young age. Her career path began unexpectedly at fifteen when a photographer noticed her on a Corsican beach. This chance encounter launched her into the fashion industry, shaping her professional journey from an early age.

Notable Relationships Laetitia Casta is currently married to French actor Louis Garrel; they exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2017. Before her marriage to Garrel, Casta was engaged to Italian actor Stefano Accorsi and was in a relationship with photographer Stéphane Sednaoui. Casta is a mother of four children: Sahteene Sednaoui, from her relationship with Stéphane Sednaoui; Orlando and Athena Accorsi, with Stefano Accorsi; and Azel Garrel, with her husband Louis Garrel.

Career Highlights Laetitia Casta’s modeling career soared after becoming a Guess Girl in 1993, followed by her iconic tenure as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1998 to 2000. She has graced over 250 magazine covers, establishing herself as a global fashion figure. Beyond modeling, Casta successfully transitioned to acting, earning a César Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Brigitte Bardot in Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life. In 1999, she was chosen as the model for Marianne, an allegorical symbol of the French Republic, appearing on French coins and stamps.